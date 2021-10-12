Women of the Pines is kicking off its 2021-2022 fundraising effort with its popular annual bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road in the village.
In addition to delicious baked goods, homemade breads, brownies, cookies and pies, four unique Christmas-themed trees will be raffled off. Each tree will be feature a wealth of gift cards from local merchants, valued at more than $400 per tree.
Raffle tickets are $25 each.
“No more than 50 tickets per tree will be sold which greatly increases your odds of winning,” says a spokesman. “The gift cards on the trees make fabulous gifts or are something you might want to enjoy for yourself. Beat the large crowds and stop by at 9 a.m. to view the trees and purchase tickets.”
- Wine and Dine Tree (featuring gift cards from popular restaurants like Villaggio’s Ristorante, Lisi Italian, Vito’s, Chapman’s, Ironwood, Dugan’s Pub and wine from local merchants).
- Best Dressed Tree (gift cards from DuneBerry Resort Wear, Morgan Miller, Eve Avery, Knickers, Monkees, CoolSweats, Ecletic in the Village, Courtney’s Shoes and other fine retailers).
- Pamper Yourself Tree (gift cards for a facial or massage from Karma, Massage by Kathleen, Hand and Stone, Massage Envy, Sapphire Hair Studio, Bella and Totally Polished Nails).
- Shop Local Tree (featuring the popular One of a Kind Gallery, Dahr by Furniture in the Pines, Mockingbird on Broad; The Country Bookshop, One Eleven Main, The Pink Orchid, Agora Bakery and Cafe and others)
Women of the Pines is a 501(c)(3) Public Charity. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Moore County Local Charities like Friend to Friend, First Health Hospice, Food Bank, Backpack Pals, Christmas for Moore and many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.