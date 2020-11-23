Approximately 50 members attended Women of the Pines’ November general membership meeting, which was held at the Ironwood Cafe.
Nearly 100 toys, books and stocking stuffers were collected, including cash donations totaling $205. The program feature was “Southern Grace: Food Delights for Thanksgiving in a Pandemic.”
Tony Cross, owner of Reverie Cocktails, a cocktail catering company, shared some of his recipes for cleverly concocted spirits; Ironwood Cafe’s chef, Nate Continenza, talked about how the restaurant is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday; and Teresa Santiago, pastry chef at Bake House, spoke about custom desserts for the holidays.
Women of the Pines is committed to raising money for local charities in these uncertain times. Their next fundraising activity is an online auction, with more on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.