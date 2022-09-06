Women of the Pines is kicking off its 2022-2023 fundraising effort with its popular annual bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst.
In addition to delicious baked goods, four unique gift-card collections will be raffled off. Each group contains a wealth of gift cards from local merchants, valued at over $400 per box. Raffle tickets are $25 each. Credit cards will be accepted. No more than 50 tickets per collection will be sold, which greatly increases your odds of winning!
The collections include:
n Pamper Yourself collection features gift cards for facials, massages, hair and nail services;
n Best Dressed collection has gift cards from some of the area’s exclusive shops, from lingerie, clothing to shoes;
n Wine and Dine group has gift cards from popular restaurants and wine shops;
n Shop Local collection has a fabulous variety of gift cards from some of the area’s unique businesses that showcase art, pottery and jewelry from local artists; popular gift shops; and cafes.
For more than 30 years, Women of the Pines has provided scholarships to Sandhills Community College and supported several Moore County local charities, including Friend to Friend, Family Promise, Robbins Area Christian Ministries, West End United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Backpack Pals, Christmas for Moore and many more. One hundred percent of all money raised by the organization is distrubted to local charities.
Women of the Pines meetings are held on the third Wednesday, September through May. For membership information, visit womenofthepines.org.
