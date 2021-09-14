Women of the Pines will be raffling four unique Christmas trees, each individually themed with a wealth of gift cards.  Valued at over $250, each tree is limited to a sale of 50 tickets. Cost per ticket is $25.

“What a wonderful way to shop for yourself, or someone you love,” says a spokesman.

Trees themes include the Wine and Dine Tree, the Pamper Yourself Tree, the Best Dressed Tree and the Shop Local Tree.

“Stop by our annual bake sale, which takes place the same day as the Holly Arts and Crafts Festival,” says the spokesman.

The bake sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.

“Purchase our wonderful baked goods and raffles for a chance to win the tree of your choice,” says the spokesman.

Women of the Pines is a 501 (c)(3) public charity.  All proceeds benefit Moore County local charities.

