The first meeting of the 2022 – 2023 membership year of Women of Seven Lakes will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at The Chapel in the Pines, starting at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will include an icebreaker, lunch and a 50/50 raffle. Details about the plans for the upcoming year and volunteer opportunities will be announced. Make your reservation for the luncheon by calling Valerie at (910) 400-5472 or email ValerieDoolittle@gmail.com.
The Women of Seven Lakes is a nonprofit organization that holds monthly meetings at The Chapel in the Pines on the first Thursday of each month at 2 p.m.
These meetings consist of a brief business meeting, a speaker and fellowship over refreshments. Speakers are scheduled based on the needs and interests of the members. Speakers for the 2022 – 2023 membership year include Fran Gialanella, a certified financial planner; Dr. Karen Sullivan, a neurophysiologist; Ann Haut, a local author; Carolyn Sink, speaking about the history of the local area; and a speaker from Paul Blake Estate Sales.
The Women of Seven Lakes also plans to hold at least two fundraising events to support several organizations that benefit the Seven Lakes area. The first fundraiser is a Pancake Breakfast with Santa, scheduled Dec. 3. The second fundraiser is a Spring Fashion Show featuring clothing from Lisa’s Boutique, in Carthage, and Looking for Linda, in Vass. The Spring Fashion show is scheduled March 25.
Brochures containing details about the above information and a membership form will be available at the mail houses in Seven Lakes North, South and West and the West End Post Office.
Yearly dues will remain at $15 for this year. Checks should be made out to Women of Seven Lakes and mailed to: Women of Seven Lakes, 850 Seven Lakes North, West End, NC 27376.
