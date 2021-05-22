On May 6, the members of the Women of Seven Lakes met to install the officers for the 2021-2022 Program Year which will begin in September. Next year’s board will include Gayle van Dijk, president; Valerie Doolittle, secretary; Carmen Frotton, communications; Lee Williams, membership; and Chris Beck, vice president.
Past President Lee Connelly was on hand to present the new board to the 25 members in attendance. Fran Gialanella, who will continue to serve as treasurer, was unable to attend the meeting.
“Longtime board member Donna Christianson is moving to Minnesota and everyone wished her well,” says a spokesman.
Members had refreshments and collected cards for the residents of the Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care.
“Although the 2020-2021 program year was a difficult one to plan we still managed to get together on a regular basis and do some good,” says the spokesman.
In September, there was a food pantry drop off, and lunch at which 491 pounds of food and $150 were collected.
During October, 13 members met at N.C. 211 and Love Grove Church Road. For about two hours, they worked their way from the corner to the West End/Seven Lakes compactor site entrance picking up trash on both sides of the road. Then in November, the group got together for a tour of the Town Creek Indian Mound. In December, members held a Christmas collections/ drive-by drop-off event on Dec. 5, garnering 860 pounds of food at West End United Methodist Food Pantry.
“We also delivered a car full of donations for Friend to Friend,” says the spokesman. “And we distributed $2,000 to WEUMC Food Pantry, $1,000 to Tambra Place, $350 to Chapel in the Pines, and $450 for Friend to Friend. The Chapel in the Pines supported our drive, and we are very thankful for the generosity of their members.”
In March, about 15 members of the Women of Seven Lakes attended “Blythe Spirit” at the Sunrise Theater. Then in April, several members made a trip to House in the Horseshoe.
Additional donations include $50 to Town Creek Indian Mound, $50 to House in the Horseshoe, and $500 to the Seven Lakes EMS.
“So despite COVID restrictions, the Women of Seven Lakes continued,” says the spokesman. “We look forward to next year and hope to be able to accomplish even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.