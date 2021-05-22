Women of Seven Lakes

Gayle van Dijk (seated) president; Valerie Doolittle, secretary; and Carmen Frotton, communications; Lee Williams (standing), membership; Chris Beck, vice president; and Lee Connelly, past president.

 CONTRIBUTED

On May 6, the members of the Women of Seven Lakes met to install the officers for the 2021-2022 Program Year which will begin in September. Next year’s board will include Gayle van Dijk, president; Valerie Doolittle, secretary; Carmen Frotton, communications; Lee Williams, membership; and Chris Beck, vice president.

Past President Lee Connelly was on hand to present the new board to the 25 members in attendance. Fran Gialanella, who will continue to serve as treasurer, was unable to attend the meeting.

“Longtime board member Donna Christianson is moving to Minnesota and everyone wished her well,” says a spokesman.

Members had refreshments and collected cards for the residents of the Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care.

“Although the 2020-2021 program year was a difficult one to plan we still managed to get together on a regular basis and do some good,” says the spokesman.

In  September, there was a food pantry drop off, and lunch at which 491 pounds of food and $150 were collected.

During October, 13 members met at N.C. 211 and Love Grove Church Road. For about two hours, they worked their way from the corner to the West End/Seven Lakes compactor site entrance picking up trash on both sides of the road. Then in November, the group got together for a tour of the Town Creek Indian Mound. In December, members held a Christmas collections/ drive-by drop-off event on Dec. 5, garnering 860 pounds of food at West End United Methodist Food Pantry.

“We also delivered a car full of donations for Friend to Friend,” says the spokesman. “And we distributed $2,000 to WEUMC Food Pantry, $1,000 to Tambra Place, $350 to Chapel in the Pines, and $450 for Friend to Friend. The Chapel in the Pines supported our drive, and we are very thankful for the generosity of their members.”

In  March, about 15 members of the Women of Seven Lakes attended “Blythe Spirit” at the Sunrise Theater. Then in April, several members made a trip to House in the Horseshoe. 

Additional donations include $50 to Town Creek Indian Mound, $50 to House in the Horseshoe, and $500 to the Seven Lakes EMS.

“So despite COVID restrictions, the Women of Seven Lakes continued,” says the spokesman. “We look forward to next year and hope to be able to accomplish even more.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days