Tickets will be available on the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange website and at the cabin for a very popular “Breakfast With Scott Mason.”
Mason is WRAL’s “Tar Heel Traveler,” who travels the state finding unusual people and sites to tell each day on the channel. Sponsored by Peterson Properties, this event will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Reservations are required for the $65 per person ticket, which includes breakfast at the Pinehurst Member’s Club, a cash bar, the author’s presentation and a book signing. For more information, call (910) 295-4677 or visit www.sandhillswe.org to purchase tickets. The SWE will close for the Christmas holidays on Dec. 17 and reopen for the spring on Feb. 2. The SWE hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
