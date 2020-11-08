The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will host a morning visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the historical 1810 cabin.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa will be hosting two pancake breakfast seatings – 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Martha Gentry’s Home-Selling Team-Re/Max Prime Properties, the event will have limited seating with guests calling ahead to (910) 295-4677 for reservations.

Parents are invited to bring their cameras for photo opportunities. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, fruits, cookie, beverage and a goodie bag for each child. This fundraiser is $25 per person, with children under 5 years old free.

“Of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa will have masks and practice social distancing,” says a spokesman.

During the breakfast, Mrs. Santa will be telling Christmas stories to the children.

“Guests will be welcome to browse the unique handmade artisan gifts for local Christmas shopping,” says the spokesman. “The cabin’s mission statement continues to be ‘helping others help themselves.’”

Social distancing practices and face masks will be required to enter before being seated.

For more information, visit www.sandhillswe.org.

