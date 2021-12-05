On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange has an unusual fundraiser planned during the month the historic cabin is usually closed.
Local chefs extraordinaire Tony Elms and Jim Wiltjer present “A French Bistro Dinner at the Cabin.” It will be a unique experience for the four courses of French fare from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Even though the cabin is normally closed in January, this dinner is limited to a cozy 36 guests who may reserve a table for two, four, five and one eight-top table. Guests are invited to bring their own bottle of wine for this occasion.
All reservations must be made before the SWE closes on Dec. 17. The French cuisine dinner will be $65 per person and include these courses: potato leek soup, coq au vin with wild rice and tomatoes Provencale, a cheese course with baguette pieces, and cherries jubilee with coffee.
“The dinner may be just the unusual Christmas gift for a friend or a couple,” says a spokesman. “It is also a great gift for a Girls Night Out, especially for the ladies who have survived the holiday cooking, shopping, decorating and gifts wrapping.”
Festive decorations, soft music and volunteer waitresses in white aprons will add to the premiere chilly January evening atmosphere.
For more information, call the SWE at (910) 295-4677 or visit www.sandhillswe.org or the Facebook page.
