The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange hosted a special “Tea Time at the Cabin” event on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the cabin.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the popular Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway “Tea Time on the Train,” held in December 2019, was canceled this year. This year’s holiday event, sponsored by Victoria Adkins, of Coldwell Banker Advantage Real Estate, was a sell-out for the two limited seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Adkins said that the purpose of the event is to raise funds towards the purchase of a new commercial refrigerator for the kitchen.

Following the tea time, which featured sweet and savory delicacies, guests checked their raffle tickets to win an assortment of gifts from local artisans and village of Pinehurst shops. Since the Cabin also skipped the popular holiday open house, the relaxed atmosphere encouraged guests to visit the gift shop.

The 1810 historical cabin’s mission statement continues to be ‘helping others help themselves.’ The SWE cabin will reopen Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, for the spring season. Volunteers are always welcome to assist in the gift shop, waitress in the Cabin Cafe, kitchen helper or garden volunteer. For more information, visit www.sandhillswe.org or call (910) 295-4677.

