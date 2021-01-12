The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange hosted a special “Tea Time at the Cabin” event on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the cabin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the popular Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway “Tea Time on the Train,” held in December 2019, was canceled this year. This year’s holiday event, sponsored by Victoria Adkins, of Coldwell Banker Advantage Real Estate, was a sell-out for the two limited seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Adkins said that the purpose of the event is to raise funds towards the purchase of a new commercial refrigerator for the kitchen.
Following the tea time, which featured sweet and savory delicacies, guests checked their raffle tickets to win an assortment of gifts from local artisans and village of Pinehurst shops. Since the Cabin also skipped the popular holiday open house, the relaxed atmosphere encouraged guests to visit the gift shop.
The 1810 historical cabin’s mission statement continues to be ‘helping others help themselves.’ The SWE cabin will reopen Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, for the spring season. Volunteers are always welcome to assist in the gift shop, waitress in the Cabin Cafe, kitchen helper or garden volunteer. For more information, visit www.sandhillswe.org or call (910) 295-4677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.