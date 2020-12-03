As many readers may know, I have more than a slight connection to Santa. I have told his story to music with the Philharmonic, recited it in various venues and have been, back in the 1970s, an actual elf with Santa at Sears, so I know a thing or two about Santa and gift giving
The Pilot has quite rightly highlighted shopping locally this year. Our retailers and restauranteurs need our support after a year of loss. And let’s be honest, how painful is it to give joy right from our own “orchard” of purveyors? Gifts of many varieties can be had from right here, with no shipping needed.
The double gift of doing good while doing well for ourselves-joy doubled. And in that vein I want to highlight some of the very unique and actually handmade local artisans at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange.
Last year the Exchange was able to hold a special night for eager buyers, which really showed how much everyone loved what the Exchange had to offer. The line was out the door and into the parking lot.
This year that will not be possible, but the gifts are still great. There are items from new and returning artisans, all are available during regular business hours.
Here are but a few of the pieces available this year:
William R. Schran showcases a variety of pieces of crystalline glazed ceramics. James Watts, of Distinctive Furniture and Accessories, in Aberdeen, contributes wood-turned salt and pepper shakers as well as bowls.
Susan Taylor-Schran has created whimsical purses in all shapes and sizes. For the bird lover in your family, Doug Leslie creates carvings of our feathered friends.
And Karen Fellema, of Pinebluff, uses old doilies to impress patterns into her pottery.
For those who still need some stocking stuffers, there are many other choices including mugs, scented candles, pin cushions pinecone-shaped soap and lots more.
The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange is located at 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst. To confirm hours, call (910) 295-4677 or visit www.sandhillsswe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.