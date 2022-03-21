The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection welcomes wives of active military and first responders to brunch on Saturday, April 9, 10-11:45 a.m., in appreciation of your sacrifice and service as wives and mothers. The event will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, in Pinehurst.
The casual, light meal will include a health and wellness spotlight with Nina Kniesz, of Macon Martial Arts; and an inspiration message with Deborah Savage, a military wife and mother.
Childcare will be provided.
There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is requested by email sbrown1850@att.net or call (423) 987-9888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.