The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection welcomes wives of active military and first responders to brunch on Saturday, April 9, 10-11:45 a.m., in appreciation of your sacrifice and service as wives and mothers. The event will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, in Pinehurst.

The casual, light meal will include a health and wellness spotlight with Nina Kniesz, of Macon Martial Arts; and an inspiration message with Deborah Savage, a military wife and mother.

Childcare will be provided.

There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is requested by email sbrown1850@att.net or call (423) 987-9888.

