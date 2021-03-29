Sandhills artist Jude Winkley will present her works in a solo exhibit titled “All That Jazz” at the Artists League of the Sandhills. The opening reception will be held Friday, April 2, from 5o to 7 p.m. The show will hang through April 29.
The exhibit will present both landscapes and abstracts in oil. Cold wax medium was used on most of the paintings.
Winkley was introduced to the use of cold wax medium by former Southern Pines artist Kim Sobat. She finds that the medium, when mixed with oil paints allows her to more freely express her emotions in her paintings. Winkley has enjoyed this approach so much, she has, from time to time, taught classes at the Artists League to introduce others to this medium.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery, 35 artists’ studios (with hundreds of paintings), and classroom are located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops, and monthly gallery exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.