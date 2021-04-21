The popular annual Ladies Wine Out at Weymouth is back for its fifth year. This much-anticipated happy hour will take place Thursday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. outdoors on the Weymouth Center grounds.
The socially-distanced festivities will feature excellent wine, music, delectable appetizers catered by Broad Street Bakery and Cafe, along with a silent auction and raffle.
“All items have been selected to appeal to women of all ages and have been donated by local merchants, artists, and individuals,” says Bev Reynolds, the new chair of Women of Weymouth, sponsors of the event. “We’ll feature jewelry and other luxury items either at silent auction or at raffle. We’re really excited about our showcase high-end wine raffle to win a valuable collection of unique wines donated from the personal wine cellars of our friends and members.”
Weymouth will also include some one-of-a-kind experiences as prizes.
Ladies Wine Out always brings out young professionals and young moms to Weymouth. “Everyone looks forward to the spring evening, as the lush and meticulously maintained gardens are especially lovely,” says Reynolds. “With the recent addition of new shutters, window restoration and the ADA compliant Carriage House, the house and grounds are at their most resplendent.
“This year as a special thank you, we’ve invited many of our area’s essential workers to enjoy this delightful evening as our guests. These individuals deserve a night out after all they’ve been through this year.”
Funds from Ladies Wine Out go toward continued house improvements.
“With tickets priced at $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, it is an affordable and fun evening out supporting a great institution,” says Reynolds.
Tickets are available online at Weymouthcenter.org or TicketMeSandhills.com. Rain date is May 13.
Weymouth follows the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for small/medium venues, so please bring a mask for any indoor access.
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.