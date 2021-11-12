Karen White is on the move — or at least some of her characters are.
White is ending her Tradd Street series, set in Charleston and featuring Melanie and Jack, after 13 years.
The final book is “The Attic on Queen Street,” and White will be at the Country Club of North Carolina (1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst) Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m., to talk about the book with Kimberly Daniels Taws, of The Country Bookshop.
The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and have books signed afterward. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $35 and include a hardcover autographed copy of the book. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for tickets.
“It was clear that Jack and Melanie and the gang needed me to let them be, so they could live happily ever after,” says White.
White says that when she originally came up with the idea for the series featuring Melanie and Jack, she planned on setting it in New Orleans, since she was already familiar with the city as I'd lived there for four years while attending Tulane University.
“Unfortunately, Katrina intervened, and I knew I had to find another great Southern city with lots of fabulous architecture, history and — of course—ghosts!” says White. “So Charleston was my second choice, but a rather serendipitous one since looking back now, I can’t imagine Melanie and Jack in any other setting.”
White says she was in the middle of writing “The Attic on Queen Street” when she contracted with her publisher to write the series spin-off.
“All I knew at the time is that Nola (Jack’s daughter and Melanie’s stepdaughter) would be the perfect character to lead the new series, and that the setting would be New Orleans,” she says.
In order to explain Nola’s move to New Orleans, White is sending the graduating senior to Tulane University.
“That's the reason for introducing New Orleans native Beau Ryan, whose family owns an old house in the Garden District, as well as an antiques store in the French Quarter, and who just might have a sixth sense of his own,” says White. “I’m starting with young protagonists so that hopefully this series will continue as long — or even longer — than the Tradd Street series.”
White has just finished “The Lost Summers of Newport,” the fourth collaboration she has written with Lauren Willig and Beatriz Williams and will soon begin working on the second book in the new series.
“The first, ‘The Shop on Royal Street,” will be published March 29,” she says. “But I’m going to organize my ideas for the next stand-alone to send to my agent and hopefully be contracted for a new stand-alone book to be out in 2023.”
White says that the major difference for her during the recent pandemic was that her husband was home. “Every day. All day. On the phone. Constantly.”
“My productivity took a major nose dive because of the constant distractions and because of my elderly parents needing more care than ever before at a time when I wasn't allowed to go see them,” she says. “So I guess that means the pandemic pretty much drove me crazy and killed my productivity!”
White says she is looking forward to seeing her readers here in Moore County.
“I can’t wait,” she says.
For further information about the event, call (910) 692-3211.
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
