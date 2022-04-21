Whispering Pines was once again named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Whispering Pines first achieved Tree City USA recognition in 2020 by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
However, because of the pandemic, Whispering Pines has not been yet been able to schedule a public Arbor Day Celebration. All of this will change on Friday afternoon, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Whispering Pines’ Village Hall, located at 10 Pine Ridge Drive. On this day, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, Whispering Pines will finally be able to hold its first public Tree City USA Celebration.
The festivities will begin with a flag raising by Boy Scout Troop 810, followed by the presentation of the award by Moore County ranger Brandon Bibey to Whispering Pines Mayor Glenn Bernhard, who will read the Arbor Day Proclamation passed by the Village Council.
A Japanese maple tree will be planted in the newly renovated park across from the Village Hall. In addition, earlier this month 250 longleaf pines and 210 flowering dogwood trees were distributed free to Village residents, and last month a nuttall oak tree was planted behind the Village Hall.
In addition to the above several other activities will take place, local environmentalist Jeanette Sabo will discuss the longleaf pine ecosystem and Moore County Master Gardeners who live in Whispering Pines will be present to answer questions that the public may have related to planting and pruning trees and shrubs, fertilizing, and lawns and grasses. Soil sample boxes will also be available and past results can be interpreted.
There will be a number of activities for children. A scavenger hunt game related to trees will be distributed, a fire truck will be parked nearby for inspection and a skateboard demonstration in the new park located behind Village Hall is being planned.
According to Tree Board Chairman John Bowman, Whispering Pines will join Pinehurst and Southern Pines as the only Tree City USA communities in Moore County, and will be one of only 81 communities in North Carolina to achieve this award.
Trees are important assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits, Bowman said.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. During the past 50 years the foundation has planted and distributed nearly 500 million trees.
