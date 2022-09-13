Documenting the marriage, missions and lives of Zeb and Evelyn Moss would require more volumes than an encyclopedia, more images than a gallery, more drama than a Steven Spielberg film. On Aug. 16 the couple, 92 and 91, quietly celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
They still hold hands. Evelyn’s adoring eyes and smiles are those of a young woman in love. Don’t be fooled. She is made of sturdy stuff. A good thing, considering the challenges she faced for 38 years, most in Africa as teacher and missionary pastor’s wife, including racial tensions and confrontations with wild beasts.
Zeb and Evelyn’s memories are sharp as they sit in the living room of the comfortable Aberdeen home shared with daughter Lynn Moss. Albums are spread across the dining room table, made from muckwa, an African wood. One opens with a photo taken on the couple’s first date as students at Gardner-Webb University, prompting an anthology of recollections woven into a fabric strengthened by faith:
Zeb, one of 13 children, was born on a Hoke County tobacco farm.
Evelyn, with a single sibling, is from Union Mills in Rutherford County. They both experienced strong Baptist upbringings. “I was called to the ministry at age 16,” Zeb recalls.
“I was 9 years old when God spoke to me about being a missionary,” Evelyn continues. “That’s when I committed my life.”
Zeb spotted her at Gardner-Webb. “She was beautiful.”
Besides being tall and handsome, “Zeb was a true believer. I wouldn’t date anyone who wasn’t a Christian,’’ Evelyn states with conviction.
That first date: a church service. “We sat on the steps afterward …”
In /50s parlance they were a cute couple, on the same wave length.
Zeb and Evelyn dated for four years, always on campus, per the school’s strict social code. They traveled with the college choir, joined the same church. Then she attended Meredith while he continued at Wake Forest.
They married in 1952. Evelyn’s description of their wedding did not include details of her dress, only “how much I loved him and he loved me. And how much our families approved of our marriage.”
A terrible storm swept through after the reception, dimming the lights but not the mood. “A good omen,” Zeb says, “when God blesses an event with rain.”
Zeb was ordained at 20, while still at Wake Forest. Their first posting, a church in Mobile, Ala., with 6,000 members, then something more modest in Caroleen, N.C. (population, 650), which Evelyn calls “a learning experience for a new pastor’s wife.” This, she admits, meant accepting people for what they were rather than what she wanted them to be.
Evelyn taught elementary school until their first daughter was born. Then God called Zeb again, this time a mission to Africa. Despite the uncertainties of moving across the world with a young child, Evelyn knew this was their destiny. In 1959 they left for Mogadishu, Somalia.
They chose a rotation requiring four years in Africa (Malawi, Zambia, Kenya), followed by two in the U.S. Their daughters attended British schools, made friends in the international community. Zeb and Evelyn were required to learn the languages. After eight months Zeb, a communications specialist who also created motivational films and videos, was preaching in the native tongue. Evelyn: “I still speak it with Zeb when we don’t want anybody to know what we’re saying.”
They traveled back and forth for almost four decades, experiencing close calls along the way, including an encounter when locals wrongly thought Evelyn had struck a woman with her car. She surmises that speaking the language may have avoided revenge, perhaps saved her life. “I knew I had really learned it when I heard African women chatting in the back seat — and I could understand them.”
Then, the time African children chased Suzanne because she had blonde hair.
Who could forget 20-foot ant hills? Or when rebels from Congo fled into the city, creating chaos. “We were afraid for our safety,” Evelyn says. “But we felt God’s shelter over us.”
All four cherish memories of family life abroad:
“We played outside, we read a lot. Dad taught us to make kites,” Lynn recalls.
“We celebrated all the American holidays and made ice cream,” daughter Suzanne Moss Mullen adds.
Homesick? “Oh yes,” Evelyn admits. But not for the comforts Americans consider a birthright. “We missed family the most. We couldn’t even call them from the post office.”
Despite discomforts Suzanne recalls her childhood as idyllic. “Every day was an adventure as long as nobody got hurt.” Nevertheless, problems happen. Evelyn explains their coping mechanism: “From the very beginning we had devotions at breakfast, prayed, talked it out,” usually with Zeb taking the lead. “We make decisions together but he is the head of the house,” Evelyn states emphatically.
Zeb’s last posting ended in 1997 but his ministry continued as an interim pastor at Sandhills churches. “Zeb represented Baptists well, throughout our denominations,” says friend and fellow missionary Rev. J. Billy Graham, retired director of missions for the Sandhills Baptist Association. After Africa, Zeb was asked to serve on an international board, one of multiple honors accumulated during his ministry.
Evelyn and Zeb live in a cluster of gracious homes, some occupied by relatives, on a wooded hillside. She still plays the piano. Both are comfortable using computers; each has a cellphone. They stay in touch with friends worldwide by email, a rarity among nonagenarians. Still, they cherish those black and white scrapbook photos depicting a young couple deeply in love, fervently Christian, eager to go forth and spread the Gospel which has directed their lives now joined for 70 years.
So far, so good.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
