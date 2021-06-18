Dr. James Winkley isn’t expecting a blowout on Father’s Day.
“We’re not big on Hallmark holidays,” he says. “Every day (should be) father’s day. If the only day you recognize someone is on a birthday or Mother’s and Father’s Day then something’s wrong.”
Maybe. But surely the biological father of five, adoptive father of four who shower-bathed and changed babies, takes kids on learning safaris to far-away places, coaches basketball, moderates disputes, grows their vegetables, swims with them in the backyard pool, participates in home schooling after full days as an anesthesiologist and pain management physician — plus his duties as bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Southern Pines — deserves at least a tie.
“That would be OK,” James says with a laugh, adding, “But she’s the smart one; she gets all the credit.”
That would be his wife, Jeannine Winkley, an electrical engineer previously employed as a software designer at AOL.
The Winkley family tree springs from variegated roots. James was raised in a small California farming town. He and his first wife had two daughters, who ended up with him.
“I was trying to raise two little girls while chief resident at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” he says.
Ashley died at 19, in 2006, in car accident. Amber, 33, is married and lives in Ocean Isle. James and Jeannine met at a church-sponsored dance. They married and had Katie — now 21, a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Next, Christopher, 17, and Rebecca, 14. Along the way, they volunteered as foster parents.
Then, Jeannine had a vision of three little ones: “I saw them in my head and knew I had to find them.” She did, in California. Isaac, Manny and Lexi, biological siblings, were four, five and eight when James and Jeannine adopted them. Now they are 14, 15 and 18. Angela, 19, studying to be a dog trainer, was adopted in Guatemala, which makes Jeannine the stepmother of one, biological mother of three and adoptive mother of four.
Jeannine resists classifications: “We’re just a family.”
She grew up with a single sibling. James, however, is the youngest of nine.
“My best friend had adopted kids, so we had that example,” he says.
Completing the family census are three dogs, two cats and a guinea pig.
…
Mormon doctrine as explained in the website “Mormon Beliefs” recognizes the family as the fundamental unit of society, usually but not always headed by the provider-father. Women enjoy equal, even exalted standing as mother-nurturers. Crossovers happen.
James recalls his own father as unofficial family chairman without claiming this distinction for himself. At family meetings — also suggested by church guidelines — Jeannine sits at the head of a long table in the dining area, which she calls the boardroom.
“I sit at her right hand,” James says. “We decide things together. Counseling together is big in our church.”
In addition to their life experiences and Mormon practice, James and Jeannine attended parenting classes, which taught mothers and fathers how better to communicate with and “govern” children, James explains.
“This worked well,” he says. “We learned how to disagree appropriately. Life is full of ‘no’ answers which must be accepted. We learned the importance of a calm face, voice and body.”
When one daughter experienced “some struggles,” James sought therapy for himself for two years.
“I have learned patience,” he says. “I developed an enjoyment for the kids when they get older and we can talk grown-up stuff. But I love babies, too. They’re awesome.”
Another Mormon guideline encourages family recreation.
“We take up a whole row when we go to the movies,” James says. Besides the pool, their 9,000-square-foot home has a basketball hoop and half-court, a game room and several gathering areas with fireplaces.
The teenagers share household responsibilities. Family prayer and at least one communal meal are daily requirements. Everybody cooks. The Winkleys follow a plant-based diet at home, but otherwise the children make their own food decisions. Employment is encouraged. Two work at Chick-fil-A, one at Harris Teeter.
James carves out time from Pinehurst Anesthesia Associates and FirstHealth Back and Neck Pain to take one or more teens on trips both recreational and educational. The destination could have a religious component, like Ohio, or be family-related, like California, Guatemala, even Peru. Together they took a three-week history tour of the East Coast, preceded by study sessions.
For skiing, the Winkleys travel to Utah en famille.
“We teach the kids to make good decisions, but in the end, they make their own,” James says. “Our church has given us a pattern for our lives but everybody gets to choose.”
…
Dr. James Winkley has learned in three decades that parenting nine children isn’t something you just wing.
“No matter how tired he is, he helps me when he gets home,” Jeannine says.
Succeeding as a physician doesn’t guarantee a hall pass, either. No leisurely Sundays at the golf club or poker with the boys. Pipe and slippers? Definitely not. On Father’s Day, perhaps a special meal.
“I feel jolly most days anyway,” James says. “Maybe I’ll get some of my favorite candy.”
Because Hallmark doesn’t make a card that even comes close.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.