Paul was recently widowed and lonely. He called a few months after Helen’s first husband died and asked if he could “come over.” She said, “No.” Some years later, after his second wife and her second husband died, he called to ask again. This time she said, “Yes.” That was September. Six months later, on a Sunday morning, while shaking hands with folks leaving the rural Indiana church I pastored, Paul and Helen shared the good news.
Helen beamed when she flashed her little bit of bling. They’d been to Walmart, picked out a ring, and set a date. Would I marry them, in my apartment in Louisville?
“I’d be honored,” I said. After smiles and hugs, I pulled out a pocket calendar and scribbled in the date. It would be the third marriage for these 70-somethings, and my first wedding as a young minister. The ceremony was to be a simple affair.
Whatever I chose to say would be fine. Whatever vows would suffice. There would be no music, no reception, no family or friends in attendance, but we’d still need two witnesses. They asked if Beverly, my fiancee, now wife, could be one, then inquired if we might find another. The other ended up being Charlene, a friend. Paul and Helen met Charlene the day of their wedding, and as far as I know, never saw her again,
We gathered at my apartment on a Saturday afternoon. Helen bought a new dress for the occasion; Paul was in a suit. Beverly and Charlene made a small bouquet for the bride and a red rose boutonnière for her groom. The couple stood in front of my couch. The ceremony lasted all of 10 minutes.
After I pronounced them husband and wife and they kissed, we explained the occasion couldn’t pass without some kind of celebration. We’d laid out a simple reception — a sheet cake with white icing, pastel butter mints, salted nuts and Hawaiian Punch, laced with ginger ale. Wedding paper plates and napkins completed the setting.
When we sat down to eat, I heard Helen remark to her new husband, “Don’t worry about it. They won’t care.”
“What’s the matter,” I asked.
“He got a new set of teeth last week, and he’s not used to ‘em,” Helen remarked.
“Paul,” I said smiling, “you go right ahead and take those teeth out if you need to.” And he did! He plopped his new dentures on a wedding napkin and gummed down a piece of sheet cake. I’m pretty sure he passed on the mints and nuts.
Paul and Helen left that day, ready to make their home in Helen’s house. There was no honeymoon. Their kids, happy and supportive over their parents’ decision, planned a family dinner the next day to celebrate the occasion.
Since that day, I’ve been in a number of weddings as both celebrant and participant. I’ve watched mothers vicariously live out their own dreams in the weddings of their daughters and seen fathers brought to tears when they walked their little girls down the aisle. I’ve heard awkward renditions of “You Light Up My Life” by microphone-hugging divas and held my breath when stocky groomsmen fell out from standing too long or partying too much the night before. I’ve observed divorced parents, still bitter over their own failed marriages, bury the hatchet, if only for a few hours, for the sake of their son or daughter’s special day.
I’ve been moved by weddings that were worshipful occasions, some in churches, filled with glorious music; others in outdoor cathedrals buttressed by stately pines or vaulted by satin clouds. I’ve attended receptions that made me want to get married again, just so I could laugh and dance and eat smoked salmon with cream cheese on fancy crackers. I’ve prayed for every marriage to last, for couples to realize that living with another person takes work, and as trite as it may sound, for them never to forget that little things still mean a lot. I’ve encouraged couples never to go to bed mad, to remember birthdays and anniversaries, and to believe that when tough times come, with love and faith, they will survive.
Paul and Helen had some good years as husband and wife. Paul died, then Helen followed a couple of years later, yet the memory of their simple ceremony, 30 years ago on an early spring afternoon, brings to mind a lovely Latin phrase I once heard sung at a wedding.
Oddly, it’s taken from a hymn, first sung centuries ago in the Roman liturgy, used in the ceremony of The Washing of the Feet at Holy Thursday’s Mass of the Last Supper – Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ebi est – where charity and love are, God is there.
Whether one understands marriage as a sacrament or a necessary rite to make the union valid, and regardless if the ceremony is held in a house of worship, a Las Vegas parlor, or a sparsely-decorated one-bedroom apartment, when love is present and unselfishly shared, the occasion becomes sacred. Such moments, I believe, make God smile.
So love the one you’re with, and for the sake of this world, love one another.
Tom Allen is minister of education at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines.
