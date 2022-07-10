The printed word is a powerful tool to inform and entertain. Books are places where imaginations can soar and opinions are often formed. While communities have seen pitched battles about what reading material may be appropriate or not for students to have access to in their classrooms and libraries; today, people of all ages have more information available at their literal fingertips than at any point in history.
The Pilot asked a cross-section of readers from across the area to submit a list of five books they wished everyone would read and why. These are their recommendations, in no particular order:
Micah Niebauer, CEO, Southern Pines Brewing Co.
“The Hard Thing about Hard Things,” by Ben Horowitz. This book was written by an extremely successful venture capitalist who has a lot of advice for entrepreneurs in how to start and set up their businesses.
“The Founder’s Dilemmas,” by Noam Wasserman. Noam Wasserman explains how founders of businesses are largely motivated by either wealth generation or control, and it is important to align all aspects of your business from funding to hiring employees along a strategically aligned path or risk failure.
“The Bed of Procrustes,” by Nassim Taleb. This short book of parables from the trader, risk analyst and author Nassim Taleb is full of wisdom and straightforward observations on life the world and business.
“Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order,” by Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is an incredibly successful hedge fund manager who has applied centuries of analytical data to examining and interpreting the rise and fall of super powers and their fiat currencies. His cyclical view of history applied to modern events is fascinating!
“Greenlights,” by Matthew McConaughey. This was one of the most enjoyable books I’ve read in years — listen to this one on audible to get the full effect! Matthew McConaughey’s life lessons revealed someone who was incredibly introspective and thoughtful about his own life. It far exceeded my initial expectations and landed a spot on my all-time favorites list.
Robert Farrell, retired educator, mayor of Aberdeen
“Dead Wake,” by Erilk Larson. The story of a neutral America during the First World War and how the sinking of the luxury liner Lusitania helped change America’s neutrality.
“Yokohama Burning,” by Joshua Hammer. The little remembered deadly earthquake of 1923, in Japan, that destroyed a huge city and caused untold deaths and destruction. The book details how this event changed the Japanese mindset about the Western powers and aided in the path of future conquest and war less than 20 years after this event.
“North Carolina’s Hurricane History,” by Jay Barnes. This book describes the history of the earliest known hurricanes that were chronicled by settlers along the North Carolina coast up to the most recent named hurricanes, where each reached landfall and the effects each one caused on people and property.
“Mussolini’s War,” by John Gooch. The story of an obscure man in turn of the century Italy that rose to become a modern day Caesar in less that three decades, his influence on the world stage, and his dreams of a modern day Roman Empire all of which came crashing down. This book should be read by all those who harbor thoughts of having ultimate power over people and the times they live in.
“Embracing Defeat,” by John W. Dower. This Pulitzer Prize-winning book tells the fascinating story of the only nation to have had atomic bombs dropped on it, and the total destruction of a modern Asian country by a war that was ill conceived and poorly executed. This book begins with the radio announcement by Emperor Hirohito that the Japanese government had accepted the terms of surrender and goes through the occupation of Japan until 1954. It provides the reader the story of a totally defeated country and its lurch toward democracy to becoming a world power today through the efforts of Gen. MacArthur’s staff and the occupation forces that ruled Japan for a decade.
Rev. Mike Dubbs Pastor, Community Congregational Church of Southern Pines
“The Bible.” As a pastor, that better be on my list! The Bible is a collection of many different kinds of literature and many different authors. There is poetry, history, lament, etc. It can be read in its entirety, or in sections, and it is amazing to me how a work so ancient can still be so on target in the problems we face today.
“Tuesdays With Morrie,” by Mitch Albom. Reading this book was a life changer! So your question to list books I wish everyone would read, this certainly applies to that question.
“The Old Man and the Sea,” by Ernest Hemmingway. I remember this book reeling me in (if you can forgive the fishing pun!).
“A Walk in the Woods,” by Bill Bryson. I love to hike and have always dreamed of hiking the Appalachian Trail. I’ve done parts of it. Bryson’s account is a very easy read that keeps you smiling!
“Centerman From Quebec, A Hockey Story,” by Sheldon A. Ilowite. I’m sure this one will be unique to my list! This was the first book I ever read, and I have maintained a love of it my entire life. Kim Wade SCC instructor, president of West Southern Pines Civic Club
“Collected Essays-Notes of a Native Son,” by James Baldwin. Baldwin reminded his readers that we all arrive on Earth bearing gifts and how much love we lose when we hate people because of color and sexual orientation.
“The Complete Poetry,” by Maya Angelou. With “And Still I Rise" and “Phenomenal Woman,” Maya imparts wisdom in all her writings. She breathes life into brokenness and celebrates women.
“The Life of Langston Hughes,” by Langston Hughes. His poem “Mother to Son” is my favorite. It’s the voice of an elder encouraging the next generation to stand strong and move forward. I quote this poem in many conversations with my friends and family. I enjoy Langston’s humor when he writes about our black culture and experience in America.
“The Sum of Us,” by Heather McGhee. Heather explains the true economic cost of racism. She has a beautiful sweet spirit that helps to digest the ills we have learn to accept as normal human behavior.
“As a Man Thinketh,” by James Allen. This book was gifted to me when I was in my early 20s. It taught me how powerful our thoughts are. Even the thoughts other people have toward you can create an atmosphere that will encourage or destroy. I learned to be mindful of the thoughts we have toward children. We must choose carefully who we invite to walk this life journey with. Everyone who might walk beside you is not necessarily always walking with you. It is our responsibility how much emotional power we give to people who mistreat us. This book helped me understand biblical scripture.
Libby Carter, retired educator, member of the Moore County Board of Education
“The Power of One,” by Bryce Courtenay. This novel drives home the powerful force that can be manifested by just one person, working to create change in a chaotic and unfriendly world.
“The Poisonwood Bible,” by Barbara Kingsolver. This story leads to understanding that forcing ideas or beliefs upon others is not the way to make a believer of anyone. Kingsolver educates readers on the arrogance of western cultures and does so in a way that we, as Americans, must then question our own role among the cultures of the world.
“My Dearest Friend — Letters of Abigail and John Adams,” by Abigail and John Adams, edited by Margaret J. Hogan (2010). This collection of correspondence shows what can be accomplished when communication is truly valued and people take the time to respect the ideas of another. It’s also a good look at the strength of a strong American woman whose insight helped form our early government.
“Fahrenheit 451,” by Ray Bradbury. The thought of a world without free access to literary works is absolutely terrifying. Reading this is a good reminder of the relevance and importance of books of all genres and the knowledge we can gain from each.
“Pride and Prejudice,” by Jane Austen. As an English teacher, my list cannot be complete without my favorite novel. I read this every year and simply enjoy the story and its happy ending.
Abby Marcus, college student, UNC Asheville
“Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah. Trevor Noah’s characterization of South Africa feels like listening to your funniest friend tell stories which you’ll never get sick of hearing. From growing up as an illegitimate, mixed race child under apartheid to struggling to start a standup career, Noah will have you hooked.
“A Thousand Splendid Suns,” by Khaled Hosseini. It isn’t often enough we get a story about interpersonal, sisterly and maternal relationships. “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” a heartbreaking story set in Afghanistan under Taliban rule fills that void.
“The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas-Starr. With an expertly written protagonist who feels like a fully realized, genuine teenage girl, it is brutal but fulfilling to follow her as she navigates tragedy, injustice and adolescence.
“Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. A story of growing up to be one of the most powerful women in the world, “Becoming” offers hope and encouragement to anyone who dreams.
“The Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank. The scale of the Holocaust is horrifying and immense, but reading Anne Frank’s diary is an intimate experience, impressing upon the reader the actuality and tragedy of being an adolescence girl through incomprehensible hardship.
Stuart Mills, Executive Director, Partners for Children and Families
“An Hour Before Daylight,” by Jimmy Carter. My mom and dad grew up in Southern towns similar to those described in President Carter’s memoir of his rural Southern upbringing. My dad once boasted that as a boy in South Carolina, he went a whole year without wearing shoes to school or church or anywhere else for that matter. In the same household my grandparents recited Shakespeare to each other from memory as they did the dishes together. These sorts of contradictions fill Carter’s memoir. The book provides deep context for the civil rights movement and Carter’s full-throated support for changes in racial relations in Georgia and our country.
“It Can’t Happen Here,” by Sinclair Lewis. This is an alarming look at how fascism could take hold in America. I read this book in high school, but the significance was lost on me then. But when I reread the book during the pandemic, it seemed particularly poignant. The book is chilling, gripping and timeless. Sadly, it could happen here. “The Practice of the Presence of God,” by Brother Lawrence. This book may be three centuries old and translated from French, but it is short and imminently readable, suggesting a path to feeling God’s presence in the kitchen or board room as well as the chapel or cathedral.
“The Episcopal Book of Common Prayer,” by Thomas Cranmer, et. al. An exquisite example of English literature, the BCP has a special prayer or collect for almost any occasion. Each prayer is as smooth as a river rock with layers of meaning which are revealed over time.
“Songs of America,” by John Meacham and Tim McGraw. Subtitled “Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation,” this book illustrates the uniquely American nature of our music and its importance to our country’s development. I recently watched Ken Burn’s documentary on the Vietnam War (all 18 hours of it!) — the documentary’s amazing soundtrack reminded me of just how powerful popular music can be, particularly during times of transition and conflict in our country.
Dr. John Dempsey, President, Sandhills Community College
“The Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger. Of course!
“The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald and “The Sun Also Rises,” by Ernest Hemingway. These two books gave me a lifelong love of literature and taught me that all important tasks are worth the effort, even the impossible ones.
“The Black Echo,” by Michael Connelly. It spoke to me about Vietnam and introduced me to the creator of Harry Bosch, Michael Connelly, a lifetime literary friend.
“The Prince,” by Niccolo Machiavelli. A work that combines political philosophy and instructions for those who would lead.
Jenna Arter, Assistant Events Manager, The Country Bookshop
“The Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank. Anne Frank had a bright spirit and was filled with hope despite being in a situation that nobody should ever have to be in. Her diary is a reminder that there’s still beauty, light and goodness even in the darkest of times.
“The Help,” by Kathryn Stockett. Despite controversial reviews, I believe that if you go into this novel with an open mind, you will be inspired to also stand up for what you believe in: even if it means breaking traditions.
“Unmasked,” by Paul Holes. Is raw and honest about mental health, relationships and how work can affect both. Not a lot of authors openly write about topics that are hard to discuss.
“Tuesdays With Morrie,” by Mitch Albom. This memoir was written with so much emotion and wisdom that the reader can’t set it down without being moved by Mitch Albom’s words.
“Throne of Glass,” by Sarah J. Maas. Over a span of eight fantasy books, Maas encourages her readers to stand up for what’s right in a world filled with corruption and deceit. All of the messages in this series are ones that can be applied to our everyday lives.
Faye Dasen, Book Columnist, The Pilot
"Pride and Prejudice,” by Jane Austen, “Jane Eyre,” by Charlotte Bronte and “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott. There has to be a reason that we return to the old faithfuls (of literature). Any of these are worth a first read and more.
“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” by Jules Verne. Or anything by Jules Verne. This was my introduction to what we now refer to as science fiction. These books were published beginning around 1865, and it’s amazing how many things in them have come to fruition.
Any biography by Doris Kearns Goodwin or David McCullough. Reading about historical figures makes them more real and gives insight into what made them tick — good or bad.
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. A Southern story that always elicits a strong response when I re-read it.
“Harry Potter,” series by J.K. Rowling. Last, the Harry Potter series is one of my favorites. Although supposedly written for a young adult audience, these books are so well-written with a story that is compelling. You know this series has staying power because there are online forums filled with fan fiction in which readers create their own stories about the characters! And yes, these are pretty thick books!
Irene Sylvain Chair, Literary Ladies Book Club
“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. Owens’ descriptions of the marsh at Barkley Cove, a small coastal town in North Carolina, encased me in Kya’s life where she finds herself hurt and abandoned more then once. I admired how she discovered her need and abilities to survive. The book offers a surprising conclusion!
“A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles.Towle’s ability to interlace, intersect and intrigue you in a hotel in 1930s Russia as you follow the humorous Count under house arrest is remarkable! I admired his historical knowledge, use of metaphor and character descriptions.
“Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail,” by Emma Gatewood. It isn’t difficult to appreciate the endurance of a woman in her 60s as she traverses the uncured Appalachian Trail more than once. I admired Ms. Gatewood’s solution to escaping her abusive life and the details of the trail.
“Beautiful Country,” by Qian Julie Wang. It always touches my heart when a memoir teaches me facts, as in this novel about an undocumented child, poor and ignored in the U.S. I muttered, “Phew!” when I was done.
“Once There were Wolves,” by Charlotte McConaghy. This novel very much surprised me in that besides its non-fiction story of the attempt to bring back the wolves in the highlands of Scotland, it follows a biologist as she loves and murders. Very good.
Linda Parsons President and CEO, Moore County Chamber of Commerce
“The Eight Dimensions of Leadership,” by Jeffrey Sugerman, Mark Scullard, Emma Wilhelm. This is a great book for a leader of a team big or small. It not only helps you identify your strengths, but it also helps you understand the broad perspective of all behaviors that are needed to be an effective leader. For example, pioneering, energizing, affirming, inclusive, humble, deliberate, resolute or commanding. No single style takes you to success but a combination of these styles creating a multidimensional approach to leading.
“Good to Great,” by Jim Collins. This is one of the first books I read when starting at the Chamber in Moore County. It helps a leader to build great organizations by making sure the correct people within a business are doing the right job for the business and removing those that aren’t the right fit. This key philosophy is that by starting with “who” rather than “where” and sticking with that discipline, an organization will be a great success.
“The Courage to be Disliked,” by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga. This was a Chamber business book club pick for 2022. It is a thought-provoking book that will make you look at your life and find ways to be your best self, change and find happiness through contributing and supporting others. A key phrase that stuck with me from this book was “live earnestly, here and now.”
“Race to Relevance,” by Harrison Coever and Mary Byers. “Race for Relevance” is a thought-provoking exploration of the challenges facing membership organizations in a modern world. It provides an eye-opening approach to today’s realities, how to change operations, and what to do to remain relevant in the future.
“The Giving Tree,” by Shel Silverstein. This is one of my childhood favorites. I remember sitting on my brother’s floor flipping through his book and looking at the illustrations watching the young boy become a man and how the tree gave to him throughout his life … whether apples, shade or a stump. To me it is a story of love. We tend to come home to what makes you feel most comfortable and safe. In the end the now old man returns to the tree that gave him so much throughout life and sat down on the stump and found peace and happiness.
Karen Habenstein Retired HR officer, member of Book Club 1
“The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah. A great book about a woman working with the resistance forces in Hitler occupied France. Her sister is trying to live quietly and raise her family while her husband serves in the French Army and her best friend and neighbor are Jewish.
“In the Garden of Beasts,” by Erik Larson. The soft-spoken American ambassador moves his family to Hitler’s Germany. He tries to inform U.S. leaders what Hilter is doing but no one believes him. While this is happening his daughter, a party girl, is living the high life with Nazi soldiers.
“Pillars of the Earth,” by Ken Follett. A fabulous book whose central theme is about one man’s dream to build a cathedral. This book struggles with good vs evil, ambition, the Catholic Church, revenge, love set in the Middle Ages.
“The Same Kind of Different as Me,” by Ron Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent. A man and his wife start volunteering at a local mission and develop a close relationship with a homeless man. The homeless man ends up giving as much or more to the couple than they give to him. A very touching and timeless book that reinforces we are all human beings regardless of our economic status.
“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. Kya is abandoned by her family at a very young age. She lives alone in the marsh, making friends with the birds and animals. Her beauty attracts two local suitors and her quiet life with nature is turned up-side-down.
