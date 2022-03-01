Cool music, handmade cocktails, a beautiful setting, an intimate room: perfect ingredients for the new Live from the Great Room series at Weymouth Center.
This vintage feel, cool-vibe series kicks off March 9 with Jazz Times' Best Trombonist of 2020 and 2021, Ryan Keberle, and his band Catharsis. Ryan Keberle has performed with legendary musicians across a vast array of styles.
“This first concert is in partnership with the Rooster's Wife, Janet Kenworthy's agency. Their tour itself is made possible with the support of Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation,” shares Katie Wyatt, Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities Executive Director. “We’re lucky that the band’s tour brought them nearby.”
Bringing his wealth of influence and experience to a bold group sound, Ryan Keberle and Catharsis prove why they are one of the most progressive bands in modern jazz. Catharsis weaves elements of chamber music, South American folk, and indie rock within a traditional jazz framework, creating a unique sound thrilling audiences around the world since their debut in 2012.
The rapport of Keberle and pianist/vocalist, Nicole Zuraitis, and rhythm of bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Eric Doob combine to form an unmistakable sound full of drama and intrigue.
Keberle has performed with jazz greats including Maria Schneider and Wynton Marsalis; hip-hop and R&B superstars including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Keys; Latin jazz leaders including Pedro Giraudo and Ivan Lins; played in the house band at Saturday Night Live, on Woody Allen film soundtracks, in the pit for Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights; and most recently toured with indie rock ground-breaker Sufjan Stevens, ushering in a new arena of fresh, emotionally charged music.
Wyatt is excited for this new musical experience, “Weymouth has always been a place of creativity and experimentation since the Boyds made it their home. The idea to evoke the vintage spirit of the roaring 20’s at Weymouth was the brainchild of our board members, Andie Rose and Marilyn Barrett. Having Janet Kenworthy produce this first concert is ideal. We look forward to this series growing.”
Current COVID-19 restrictions continue to make an impact. Wyatt explains, “For the time being, capacity remains limited to 45, with seating arranged for social distancing. As the weather warms, we look forward to opening the doors and have music stream into the gardens. On March 9th I hope people will enjoy a cocktail from local favorite Reverie (cash bar), poured in James Boyd's library while in the Great Room they are swept away by Catharsis.”
Catharsis has toured internationally engaging audiences at the Toronto, Ottawa, Rochester, and Bergamo International Jazz Festivals, and at premier jazz clubs in London, Paris, Cologne, New York, and Los Angeles. The band has been featured in NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Concert series and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Catharsis band members bring an impressive wealth of experience, playing an integral role in many of today’s foremost jazz, Latin jazz, and indie rock ensembles, including bands led by Maria Schneider, Sufjan Stevens, Julian Lage, Chris Thile, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and Paquito D’Rivera.
Doors open on March 9 at 6:30pm for the 7pm show and are available online at https://weymouthcenter.org/buy-tickets/. Tickets are $30 Supporters and $35 General Admission. Cash Bar for Cocktails and other beverages. Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
