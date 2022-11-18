Celebrate this holiday season at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities as it transforms into Winter Funderland! For three days, Dec. 2-4, the Weymouth Wonderland Holiday Festival features something wonderful for everyone: an evening of Cocktails, Carols, and Candlelight for adults; an outdoor holiday market for families; and a Teddy Bear Tea for kids.
Dressing up Weymouth in its holiday finest and sharing the Boyd House and grounds with the Sandhills community is a long-standing tradition begun by Katharine Boyd. So, it is only fitting that the 100th (and final) event of this year’s “Weymouth Wonderful 100,” celebrating 100 years of the historic Boyd House, carries on that tradition in grand style.
Presented by the Women of Weymouth Committee, the three-day Weymouth Wonderland Holiday Festival celebrates the magic of the season through splendid decorations of the Boyd House by local garden clubs, businesses and artisans, as well as offering other wonder-filled events that appeal to the entire community.
Friday night’s Candlelight, Carols and Cocktails is a casual get-together for adults dressed in their holiday festive attire to make merry inside the Boyd House, dressed in its holiday best.
“We will have a wine pull with decorated bottles and bags, caroling sing-along, a wine bar, an open bar with a signature drink, and buffet by Moore Charcuterie, Butter Bakers, and Form V Chocolates,” says Karen Eichen, chair of Friday’s event.
Saturday’s Wonderfest outdoor market provides visitors a chance to enjoy a wonderland at Weymouth Center, bringing together nearly 25 of the Sandhills’ best local vendors, businesses and artisans at the holiday market. Shoppers will find a large variety of products and gifts, including pottery, cutlery, sweets, chocolates, face painting, tatting, visual arts and crafts, and martial arts. Representatives from the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, the Humane Society and other local nonprofit, will also be on hand contributing to the holiday spirit. Food trucks, including High Octane, Wildfire Pizza and BBQ, Trompos Tacos and others will be selling their savory fare, while the Women of Weymouth will provide the traditional homemade cookies and cocoa to satisfy the sweet tooth for sale at their bakeshop on the veranda.
Live entertainment will feature local musical and singing groups, dancers and actors, including performances by Mary Stone, Whiskey Pines, the Junior orchestra and chorus of The Carolina Philharmonic, the Pinecrest Orchestra String Quartet, Jonathan Drahos of the Uprising Theatre Company, Encore Center Theater dancers, and members of the Imagine Youth Theater cast of “Frozen Jr.”
Children can visit Santa at his toy shop, where elves will be hard at work crafting and helping kids decorate ornaments to hang on the Christmas tree. The newly renovated stables will be open for tours. Plus, young and old alike will have the opportunity to appreciate antique British cars on display provided by the British Automobile Touring Society. A vintage red truck will be the perfect backdrop for your family’s holiday photos. Admission to the Wonderfest is by donation of any amount.
“It’s an event where a whole family can come and be outside and enjoy the vibrant holiday atmosphere with family-focused outdoor activities on our beautiful grounds,” says Joyce Pilewski, chair of the Women of Weymouth.
Sunday afternoon’s Teddy Bear Tea offers two seatings that are sure to fill up quickly.
Carol Westerly, chair of the tea, describes this ever-popular event as a fun and activity-packed afternoon for kids ages 3 to 10, accompanied by an adult. “Together, they will enjoy tea-time, holiday stories, kids’ crafts, and decorating cookies provided by G. Charles Bakery. They will also play a game of ‘Pin the Button on Corduroy’ and have their photos taken with a 4-foot teddy bear.”
Rounding out the entire experience is Weymouth’s popular Holiday Shoppe, offering unique gifts, which will be open through the entire three- day festival.
“We are so excited about all of these offerings,” says Pilewski, who also serves on the board of the Friends of Weymouth. “We see them as an extension of our mission to offer experiences that inspire and enrich the lives of everyone in our community. We’re so grateful to all who have volunteered to help us put this wonderful festival on, including volunteers from schools including the Pinecrest Patriots women’s volleyball teams — as well as other nonprofits and local civic groups, who have worked alongside our own volunteers to staff this large community event.”
Tickets for Candlelight Carols and Cocktails on Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. are $50 members /$60 non-members. The Outdoor Wonderfest and Market is open Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission with any monetary donation. Tickets to the Teddy Bear Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 pm (space is limited) are $25 per child / $30 per adult. Purchase online at weymouthcenter.org/event or at the Boyd House front office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
