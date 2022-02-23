Harp at Weymouth grounds

Photo courtesy of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities

Bring out your Irish at the Saint Patrick’s Day warm-up dinner, Shamrocks the House at Weymouth Center, catered by Broad Street Bakery and Café on Sunday, March 12. This is the perfect way to get ready for the week when everyone is Irish.

The traditional Irish fare boxed dinner, available for pick up or picnic, includes brined corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and a special dessert.

“Bring your lawn chair and a beverage of your choice, or purchase on tap beers from Southern Pines Brewing,” says Bev Reynolds, chair of Women of Weymouth. “Our daffodils and camellias are in bloom and our lawn is the perfect spot to enjoy your meal with family and friends while listening to live Celtic music by harpist Eryn Fusion.”

If you’d prefer to enjoy dining in the comfort of your own home, you may pick up your meal and take a break from the kitchen.

Several “Irish” raffles will also be held during the evening, which Reynolds says, “You may participate in whether you stay to picnic or take your meal to go.”

Dinners will be available Saturday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the circular driveway in front of the Boyd House.

Dinners are $35 for Supporters and $45 for the general public. Reserve your meals by March 7 online at weymouthcenter.org. Proceeds support the historic property and operations.

Weymouth is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame and is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines.

