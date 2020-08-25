In the last year and a half Weymouth has seen more improvements to the Boyd House and estate than it has in decades due in large part to the management and grant-writing skills of Executive Director Ry Southard.
Since taking the position in late 2018, Southard has led over $180,000 in improvements to the 26-acre estate including the Boyd House, a N.C. Historic site, its gardens and grounds.
“We’re not funded by the state, nor the town; we are funded by individual donations, private family foundations, local civic and garden clubs, and special event fundraisers led by dedicated volunteers,” says Southard. “Even though we are privately funded, as part of our mission as an arts and humanities center, we open our campus and offer our programs as a public service.
“I firmly believe that Weymouth is one of the elements that makes this area so special and impacts the quality of life of our Sandhills residents, of the hundreds of writers from around the state that stay with us throughout the year, and the thousands of visitors our campus draws annually.”
Weymouth was once the home of James and Katharine Boyd. James, whose family started the preservation of long-leaf pine in the state and who founded the Moore County Hounds was a best-selling novelist, playwright and mover-and-shaker in the literary world from the 1920s until his death in the 1940s.
He also owned and published The Pilot. Upon his death, his widow, Katharine, published it until the late 1960s, when it was purchased by Sam Ragan. Ragan went on to help found the Friends of Weymouth Inc. to preserve the property as an arts and humanities center and helped establish the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame, housed at Weymouth.
Southard says that in the 40 years since then, “We have taken a dilapidated and overgrown property and made it into a showpiece for the area, while creating outstanding programs recognized throughout the state and serving the greater Sandhills community.”
Foundations and private donors seem to think so too, based on the success Southard has had in driving capital improvements. As the centennial of the historic Boyd House approaches in 2022, grants, gifts and board reserve have funded the extensive work thus far.
2019 Phase 1
- $53,011 ($43,011 Board Reserves and $10,000 Individual Donor) – Ridge Street fence; kitchen wing: window restoration, and paint; Water Garden retaining wall removal, re-grade and sod; Carriage House roof; and tree maintenance
- $15,000 Richard and Marie Reynolds Foundation — HVAC: 2 new gas furnaces and 2 heat pumps for Boyd House; Gate House heat pump
Spring/Summer 2020 Phase 2
- $40,000 Cannon Foundation — SE Boyd House: window restoration; new shutters; soffit and window paint
- $15,000 M.S. Covington Foundation — Front Bay Windows copper cladding; copper gutters around St. Andrews Room and Kitchen Wing
- $36,500 ($35,000 The Palmer Foundation and $1,500 Southern Pines Rotary Foundation): Carriage House ADA bathroom and other restorations
- $10,000 Irrigation Well removal and replacement
“COVID-19 has changed our outlook,” says Southard. “Though we have a great strategic plan for the future, a strong board and are applying for more restoration grants, we need operational cash to get us through to the other side of the pandemic.
As the latest improvement begins, an ADA compliant bathroom being built with exterior access in the Carriage House, in the gardens, Weymouth needs funds to pay the basic bills.
“We were lucky enough to receive a PPP loan early on, which helped during the first few months,” he says. “We have since then made the difficult decision to pare down our staff, our salaries and our services, but without the usual rental income from weddings and special event revenue, we have no daily cash flow, except for donations.”
Programs
Home to wonderful musical and literary programs, an expansive writer-in-residence program, camps, book clubs, lawn concerts, the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame, gateway to the long-leaf pine, 26-acres of gardens, paths and the historic seat of the local equine community, Weymouth impacts the local economy as well.
“We began a military-owned business program for businesses operating from people’s homes,” says Southard. “Members can opt to host a meeting in one of the many rooms available at the Boyd House. We launched a Beta-program designed to use nature and mindfulness to work with soldiers and their spouses, and we have become an outdoor home for yoga and meditation.”
For the past three years, Weymouth had been working with the Pinecrest Speech and Debate Team to showcase the talents of their national award-winning students.
“We are actively partnering with West Southern Pines Civic Club, Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, and Habitat for Humanity on a cultural arts program addressing social justice.,” says Southard. “We are exploring an equine program to unite underprivileged children with horses and riding on campus. With every event, we bring diners and shoppers to downtown Southern Pines. We are looking to the future and how to meet the needs of expanding community. However, we need your support.”
Campaign Expanded
“Be Our Bridge,” the campaign designed to bridge the gap from June-August has been successful, “but like everyone else, we didn’t know when ‘Be Our Bridge’ began the pandemic would be with us so long,” says Southard. “We now believe it will be May before we see our normal business return, so we’ve expanded the campaign, added new features and are considering a Charitable Gift Annuity program.”
In spite of pared down expenses, staff and services, it still costs approximately $20,000 per month to keep the business running and the property maintained.
“We have such a positive impact on the community, even during pandemic we see hundreds of visitors walking, running, bringing their dogs, their children and their picnics to take some time out safely, and enjoy Weymouth’s beauty,” Southard says. “But it all comes with a price tag, and we need everyone’s help in sustaining this special institution.”
For more information contact Southard at (910) 692-0524 or rysouthard@weymouthcenter.org.
