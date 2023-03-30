On Sunday, April 16, Weymouth Center will turn its attention to the natural world. A group of nine performers will assemble to perform an “eco-cantata” that was first imagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers in a conversation with friend and musician, flutist Laura Gilbert.
Powers had just finished “The Overstory,” about the newly discovered interconnectedness of life in the forest. He and Gilbert wanted to pay homage to that idea by engaging musicians, composers and writers to make a truly collaborative work of art. The result is “A Forest Unfolding,” a 35-minute piece that features Powers as narrator in the performance.
The subject of “A Forest Unfolding” is the world of trees and the complex web of relationships that produces healthy forests, the threat they face from a changing climate, and our relationship as humans to that world. It uses texts drawn from different genres and sources. Powers solicited favorite passages of nature writing from environmental authors Bill McKibben, Joan Malouf and Kim Stanley Robinson. They include words from the Bible, the journals of Thoreau, and a personal memoir by Ann LaBastile, as well as from owers’ own book. In addition, poetry by W.S. Merwin and Wendell Berry are set to music.
“The goal was to turn the kaleidoscopic words about humans and their forests into a single, integrated work written by many, linked creators,” says Powers. All the texts “speak about those enormous, long-lived creatures that make our atmosphere, purify our water and help to stabilize weather.”
Four prominent composers worked on the project: Stephen Jaffe, Eric Moe, Melinda Wagner and David Garner. Jaffe teaches at Duke, while Garner teaches at the University of South Carolina. As they were composing, each reacted to the others’ work in progress, just as trees grow and adapt their roots and branches around their shared resources.
The performers on April 16 will include flutist Laura Gilbert, and musicians from Duke and the University of South Carolina, forming an ensemble of flute, clarinet, violin, viola, cello, bass and keyboard, plus a soprano and a baritone, with Powers as narrator.
As to the larger social context and purpose of “A Forest Unfolding,” Powers provides a rationale: “There are no individuals in a forest. Trees in a healthy forest share resources; they feed the sick and distribute medicines. They alert each other of invasions in something like a shared immune system. A forest has no separate parts. It succeeds altogether or not at all. There are no islands or wildernesses in a world climate. Keeping our forests alive will be a matter not for individuals but for all of human society. We humans will save our natural capital altogether or not at all.”
Also on the program is the 20th century classic “Voice of the Whale,” a dramatic work by George Crumb written in response to the discovery in the late ‘60s of humpback whale songs.
“A Forest Unfolding,” is sponsored by Penick Village and other individual donors, and promoted in partnership with The Country Bookshop. The event takes place Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 E. Massachusetts Ave., in Southern Pines; and will be immediately followed by a reception at Weymouth Center.
