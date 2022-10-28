Since its founding in 1965 by renowned Italian violinist Giorgio Ciompi, Duke University’s Ciompi Quartet has delighted audiences and impressed critics around the world. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., will perform an intimate concert in the Great Room at Weymouth Center, as part of the popular “Classical Music Sundays” program.
With a career spanning 57 years, Ciompi are one of the oldest quartets in existence.
“We all share the same goals artistically and as teachers,” says Jonathan Bagg, viola, reflecting on the secret to the group’s longevity. “We are also well-supported by a great residency at Duke, which has allowed us a stable life over many years. Each time a new person joins, the personality of the ensemble changes and evolves. Members consider this periodic refresh in their perspective as a key to maintaining their high artistic standard.”
The current Ciompi Quartet members are Caroline Stinson, cello, Eric Pritchard, first violin, Hsiao-Mei Ku, second violin, and Jonathan Bagg, viola. All are professors at Duke University teaching instrumental lessons, coordinating and coaching chamber music, and performing.
In recent years, the quartet has graced settings across the country and the world, including Washington State, California, Texas, New York, Washington, D.C., New England, China, France, Italy, Germany, Prague, Serbia and Albania. Audiences consistently find the Quartet’s performance a unique experience that emphasizes musical adventure.
When asked what makes them unique, Bagg says, “Many years of collective experience and, I hope, also wisdom. This comes into play in a basic way in our performances — what we choose to highlight in a quartet by Beethoven; also, in how we put pieces together on a program, and of course in what pieces we choose to present to our audiences. I think we are good at talking to audiences, both adults and children, because we have done a lot of thinking about our work and what is most important in the music we play. We want the music to reflect who we are as musicians.”
The Nov. 6 repertoire includes Anthony Kelley’s Sidelines for String Quartet (2008), a playful take on two American games: baseball and basketball; Fanny Hensel’s String Quartet in E-Flat Major (1834), written when she and her brother Felix Mendelssohn were exploring the genre under the shadow of Beethoven’s late quartets; and Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor (1935), late-romantic and mid-20th century classical music, which confidently incorporates ideas and idioms from Black American music.
This unique musical program is generously sponsored by Dale and Ann Erikson. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers, and are available at weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.