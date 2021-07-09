What better way to harness your child’s creativity than to attend one or both of Weymouth Center’s two great summer camps?
“Write Stuff” and “Art Smart” are half-day programs specially designed for third- through fifth-graders held at the Carriage House at Weymouth, July 27-29.
“Write Stuff” introduces campers to creative writing. Campers will be “Junior Writers-in-Residence” and experience a taste of the inspiration Weymouth has brought to the many professional writers who have spent weeks in residency.
Each half-day session will include two writing sessions, poetry tea time, and a guest speaker. Guest speakers are professionals who will share with campers their own experiences within careers available to aspiring writers. Campers will learn about the history of Weymouth, visit the home of a great writer, and explore the beauty of the 26 acres of property to use as inspiration for their writing projects. Snacks are provided. “Write Stuff” runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, July 27-29at the Carriage House, Weymouth. The cost is $50. All materials are included. Need-based scholarships are available.
Art Smart will have third- through fifth-graders creating paintings, doing printmaking and sculpture. The afternoon program on July 27-29 introduces campers to many famous artists and styles all to inspire their own imaginations. Each session is themed and includes new hands-on projects with campers experiencing a variety of mediums and techniques. Campers will draw, paint, sculpt and print-make. Snacks are included. Art Smart runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, July 27-29, at the Carriage House, Weymouth. The cost is $50. All materials are included. Need-based scholarships are available.
“Write Stuff” and “Art Smart” are made possible by a generous gift from the Spofford Foundation. Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to serving the Sandhills Community and the state of North Carolina. Located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, the property is open to the public and home to the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame.
For more information, visit www.weymouthcenter.org or call (910) 692-6261.
