Put on a bit of Irish and kick off the return of Daylight Savings time with a pickup or picnic dinner at Weymouth Center Sunday, March 14.
The St. Patty’s Day Warm-Up offers a delectable box dinner and live Celtic music on the grounds. “Bring your lawn chair and a beverage of your choice and select a special spot to enjoy the beautiful gardens,” says Barbara Keating, event chair. “With 26 acres of grounds to choose from, social distancing is never a problem. If you’d prefer to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, pick up your meal and take a break from the kitchen.”
Broad Street Bakery is partnering with the Weymouth Center with a menu of corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, Irish soda bread and a special dessert.
Dinners may be picked up Sunday, March 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the driveway beside the front door of the Boyd House. Bring your own beverage.
“We invite you to enjoy the daffodils and camellias, take a stroll around the grounds, appreciate the Celtic music, check out our new beautiful shutters and simply experience this special place,” says Keating. “Families can bring a picnic for the kids while the parents enjoy a special meal. Weymouth is here for everyone, but it takes everyone’s support to keep us going for the future.”
Reservations for dinner are $25 for members, and for $35 nonmembers and must be made by March 9 online at weymouthcenter.org.
For more information, call (910) 692-6261. Proceeds support the historic property and operations.
Weymouth is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame and is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.