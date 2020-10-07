Back by popular demand, Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities presents another pickup or picnic dining event.
“‘Brunch on the Grounds’ will give everyone the opportunity to have a delicious Sunday brunch you can enjoy on our beautiful grounds, or you can take it and eat in the comfort of your own home,” says Barbara Keating, event chairwoman and board member. “We’re excited to partner with local restaurant Thyme and Place Cafe.”
Meal pickup will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Weymouth Center.
“Bring a chair or a blanket and your own beverage, pack your kids a picnic, and head on over to enjoy some fresh air on the most beautiful grounds in The Pines,” says Carol Westerly, who is also a board member as well as chairwoman of Women of Weymouth. “The proceeds support the operations of this historic site and the cultural heart of the area. ‘Supper on the Grounds’ sold 250 dinners, and we hope to do the same with ‘Brunch on the Grounds.’”
Thyme and Place Cafe specially crafted the menu for this event. The $20 member or $30 nonmember ticket price includes: three cheese quiche, bacon strips, Waldorf salad and a special dessert. The boxed brunches will be available for pick up in front of the Boyd House, and the grounds will be open for all to enjoy.
“Although we have some wrought-iron tables and chairs and teak benches on the property, we encourage everyone who wants to picnic to bring their own equipment,” Keating says.
Tickets are available on the Weymouth Center website, www.weymouthcenter.org or via www.ticketmesandhills.com. All reservations must be made by Thursday, Oct. 29.
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(3) nonprofit organization and home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
