Weymouth in Motion
COURTESY OF MATT ROCK

Weymouth in Motion is a modern dance experience created by Matthew Rock, artistic director of MARO Movement, where audience will enter Weymouth Gardens, grab their spirit and hors d’ouvres, and walk along a navigated path experiencing site-specific dance works along the way.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities

After the two motion tours at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., the audience will then transition to the mainstage show, a more traditional setting of audience and performers.

“Audience members are invited to bring their own lawn chair and blanket to sit on the Weymouth lawn to view more modern dance works from Matt Rock, Maro Movement, B.J. Sulliven, Renay Aumiller, Courtney Om and Nicole Ramsey,” says a spokesman. “Artists in other mediums will also complement the dance works in the winsomely landscaped Weymouth Gardens.”

Tickets are $40 and include two motion tours, mainstage show, two drink tokens, and one food token. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.

In addition, there will be raffle baskets and art from an amalgam of mediums.

Audience members are also invited to meet and mingle with the performers afterwards.

Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days