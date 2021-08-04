Weymouth in Motion is a modern dance experience created by Matthew Rock, artistic director of MARO Movement, where audience will enter Weymouth Gardens, grab their spirit and hors d’ouvres, and walk along a navigated path experiencing site-specific dance works along the way.
The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities
After the two motion tours at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., the audience will then transition to the mainstage show, a more traditional setting of audience and performers.
“Audience members are invited to bring their own lawn chair and blanket to sit on the Weymouth lawn to view more modern dance works from Matt Rock, Maro Movement, B.J. Sulliven, Renay Aumiller, Courtney Om and Nicole Ramsey,” says a spokesman. “Artists in other mediums will also complement the dance works in the winsomely landscaped Weymouth Gardens.”
Tickets are $40 and include two motion tours, mainstage show, two drink tokens, and one food token. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
In addition, there will be raffle baskets and art from an amalgam of mediums.
Audience members are also invited to meet and mingle with the performers afterwards.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
