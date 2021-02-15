We all end up with garden decor, extra tools, unused pots, extra watering cans, bird feeders and miscellaneous landscaping items that we no longer use.
We pull out shrubs to redesign, decide that perennial ground-coverings is spreading rather farther than we expected, have a small tree that just needs to go.
Instead of throwing these items out, consider donating them to the Weymouth Center Dirt Gardeners. All will be used to either propagate or in future fundraisers to benefit the Weymouth gardens and grounds.
“Any garden-related items you no longer need, that are in good condition, including bird baths and even houseplants you no longer need nor want, are welcome,” says a spokesman. “So, as you start considering your lawn and garden spring cleaning, bear in mind that the Dirt Gardeners collect perennials, shrubs, small trees, as well as ground-coverings and will happily relieve you of your unwanted plantings! hey even provide pots if needed, and some limited help in digging if you find it’s too much to do on your own.”
The spokesman encourages making arrangements in advance for any donation drop-offs by contacting Kathy Luckhaus at (910) 986-3009 or via email at dolphin3999@gmail.com. “Items and plantings will be placed at the rear of the Weymouth Center, near the garage area, entering through the original Vermont entrance and driving up to the back of the Boyd House,” says the spokesman. “Kathy can also make arrangements for pots, digging help and large-item delivery.”
The Dirt Gardeners are Weymouth’s volunteer lawn and garden corps. They are a major force in the maintenance of the beautiful 26-acre campus. Anyone interested in volunteering some time (no experience needed and on-the-job training), should contact Luckhaus at the phone number or email above.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame. It is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines and the gardens and grounds are open to the public from dawn till dusk.
For more information visit www.weymouthcenter.org.
