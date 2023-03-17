Plungers aren’t just for plumbing. Nashville-based trombonist, recording artist and plunger mute specialist Roland Barber brings his warm and soulful sound to the Great Lawn at Weymouth Center on Sunday, April 2, as they kick off their Spring “Come Sunday” Jazz Series.
A fan of the Great American Songbook yet equally well-versed in modern jazz, Barber loves a good swing feel. “I like to keep toes tapping and entertain the hips as well as the mind,” says Barber.
Listeners will hear the sound of the blues. “As I grow as an artist, I keep coming back to the sound of the blues for context and inspiration. Music should make you smile, laugh and think.”
The plunger mute can help deepen the meaning of the blues, approximating the human voice to convey a story. Barber is among the few contemporary performers to take a serious interest in a return to muted techniques that were a highlight of early jazz, notably in the Duke Ellington Orchestra with trumpeter Bubber Miley and trombonist Tricky Sam Nanton.
One of Barber’s musical idols, trombonist Al Grey, known for his work with the Count Basie Orchestra, told him that “everyone knows the plunger can make you laugh, but it can also make you cry. Go sort out the sounds that connect people to the music.”
Roland grew up in Nashville in a multi-generational household, listening to his parents’ and grandparents’ music. He credits his grandmother, Zepher Selby, with piquing his interest in music. His oldest memory is hearing her practice the piano.
“She was a busy soul,” Barber recalls of Selby, who was a schoolteacher, church musician, wife, mother, and heavily involved in the community. The wee small hours of the morning were the only time she had to herself, and she spent it playing Chopin, Ravel and Debussy. She was also a fan of jazz and had an extensive record collection.
It came time for the 12-year-old Barber to select an instrument. “I didn’t like competition, so I wanted to pick an instrument nobody else wanted to play.” He narrowed it down to trombone and oboe. He entered his band director’s office, where a trombone sat on a stand. “I picked it up, played a big ugly note, and felt my lips tingle — I thought it was cool.”
One of the early influential moments for Barber was attending the Jamey Aebersold Summer Jazz Workshop in Louisville, where he met legendary educator and NEA jazz master David N. Baker. The 15-year-old Barber was in the practice room when Baker peeked his head in and said, “Young man, if you keep that up, I’ve got a spot for you in my band at Indiana University.” Several years later, Barber graduated from Indiana University with a degree in jazz studies and an artist diploma. He also attended the Manhattan School of Music for graduate studies and spent seven years studying and performing in New York before moving back home to Nashville.
Barber has performed with a long list of luminaries in jazz and other genres, including Clark Terry, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin. At Weymouth, he will be accompanied by Jim Crew on piano, Thomas Taylor on drums, and William Ledbetter on bass.
The first concert in the two-part Spring Series is presented in partnership with UNCP and generously sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council “Spark the Arts” program, Penick Village and FirstHealth Concierge Signature Medicine.
The “Come Sunday” jazz series concert will be held Sunday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmenbers, $10 for students, and kids 12 and under are free. Series tickets for both concerts, including April 30 with Durham recording artists Kate McGarry and Keith Ganz Ensemble, are $40 for members, $60 for nonmembers. Bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic. A cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. For tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org.
Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is the coordinator of jazz studies and music industry at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.