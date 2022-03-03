A new beacon is rising in Raleigh, a park at the heart of the city. North Carolina Freedom Park, nestled in the heart of the city near the Legislature Building and Governor’s Mansion will welcome visitors and tell the stories of the struggles and accomplishments of African Americans in North Carolina. Designed by the lead architect for the African American Museum in Washington, D.C. this acre-large park is a dream that took 20 years to come to fruition.
On March 13, at 2 p.m., Weymouth Center welcomes Reginald Hildebrand, former professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Reginald Hodges, former director of Durham Literacy Center, to discuss the park’s meaning, its message, its significance, its design, its construction and its beacon.
Hildebrand will explore the vision of architect Phil Freelon, the inspiration of John Hope Franklin and the significance of the endorsement and support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Hildebrand is a former co-chair of the North Carolina Freedom Monument Project and a former trustee of the North Carolina Humanities Council. Hildebrand taught history at UNC-Chapel Hill and African American studies and history at Williams College, in Williamstown, Mass. He will take attendees on a verbal tour of the five pathways through the park where quotes about freedom by Black North Carolinians will be artfully inscribed.
“The South and the whole nation are going through a dramatic period of transition. Many of the symbols, monuments and public spaces created during the 19th and 20th centuries no longer reflect the values and ideals of the kind of society that we are now trying to become. This talk will explore why Freedom Park is an extraordinarily important example of the new kinds of public art and public spaces that are being created in the 21st century,” Hildebrand said.
Hodges will discuss the impact of finally breaking ground and progress on the actual construction of Freedom Park. He will detail the physical park, illustrating what the final project will look like and what visitors will experience. Hodges is a member of the North Carolina Freedom Park board of directors and former executive director of the Durham Literacy Center. He will share the artist selection process, why the firm was selected, and Phil Freelon’s background and role. Hodges will also bring to life the construction process, timeline and the struggles and constraints the escalating costs and COVID-19 created.
The winter 2022 Weymouth Arts and Humanities Lecture Series is generously sponsored by Deirdre Newton. The lectures begin at 2 p.m., and will include a time for questions and answers. For tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the historic Boyd House, Weymouth is hosting 100 events in 2022. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
