Murder on the high seas is the subject of a gripping event on Wednesday, June 15, at Weymouth Center, as Writer-in-Residence Charles Oldham reads from his newly released “Ship of Blood,” a historical true crime book about rampage and murder in North Carolina.
Oldham, winner of the History Book Award, Gold Medal for True Crime from the eLit Book Award, and finalist in the International Book Awards for his first book, “The Senator’s Son,” will illustrate his talk with newspaper headlines and photos of people who appear in this complex story of guilt or innocence in an era fraught with racial unrest.
On an October night in 1905, a horrifying scene was found on a wooden vessel off the coast of Cape Fear. Onboard the Harry A. Berwind, one crewman lay dead, his blood streaming down the deck. All four officers were gone —- murdered, it would turn out — their bodies dumped into the sea. Only three sailors remained alive, one tied up, all telling different stories, all blaming each other. The three sailors were Black. The dead officers were white. The story drew headlines in The New York Times, The Washington Post and other papers, who sent reporters to Wilmington to cover it.
“Ship of Blood’ may seem like a thriller, since it deals with five people getting murdered at sea,” says Oldham. “But I don’t emphasize the blood and gore. I think the history and politics behind the crime, and the legal aftermath, are more fascinating.”
As an attorney, Oldham brings a unique perspective to his story.
His law career has primarily been in criminal defense and civil litigation, “I’ve always thought courtroom drama was fascinating, and although it’s rarely anything like TV or movies, it can get dramatic. In fact, I chose to write about this particular case partly because the trial proceedings were quite dramatic, with colorful attorneys and interesting characters all around.”
As a native of Sanford, Oldham is no stranger to the area, nor to Weymouth.
“I’ve always thought Weymouth was such a beautiful place, a true cultural treasure. My grandmother, in particular, loved Weymouth. When I was a young boy, I remember coming to see the Christmas decorations and I attended some book readings when I was in high school. It was quite an honor to return here as a Writer-in-Residence in December, when I spent the week researching some options for my next book, which will be related to history, politics, and justice in some way.”
Oldham’s reading is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the Great Room at Weymouth Center, followed by a light reception to meet the author and a book signing. Books available for purchase. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required at weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.