In the heart of Raleigh, a new memorial is coming to life. Freedom Park celebrates the voices of African American North Carolinians. Set on an acre across from the N.C. Legislature Building and a block from the Governor’s Mansion, this testament to freedom is envisioned as a place where school children and the public will come to hear the voices of the past and the present and to understand the struggle for emancipation and civil rights in North Carolina and to look towards a better future for all.
The Weymouth Center presents the 20-year story of bringing this dream to fruition in a multi-part part lecture series beginning Sunday, Feb. 13.
In Part 1, Marsha Warren, past director of the Paul Green Foundation and NC Literary Hall of Fame inductee, will tell how the Paul Green Foundation initiated the project to shine light on the important stories of African Americans.
Green was an avid and dedicated human and civil rights leader. His grandson, inspired by a statue he saw while visiting Barbados asked of the Foundation: “What are we doing in North Carolina to honor freedom and justice?” This sparked a discussion which evolved into a process which included people from across the state, of ideas and visions culminating in a design by Phil Freelon, the lead architect for the African American Museum in Washington D.C. After 20 long years of work, the project broke ground in Raleigh in 2021.
In Part 2 , scheduled for Sunday, March 13, Dr. Reginald Hildebrand, former professor of history at UNC Chapel Hill, will discuss the park’s meaning, its message and significance. He will explore the vision of architect Phil Freelon, the inspiration of John Hope Franklin, and the significance of the endorsement and support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Hildebrand will take attendees on a verbal tour of the five pathways through the park where quotes about freedom by black North Carolinians will be artfully inscribed. “The South and the whole nation are going through a dramatic period of transition. Many of the symbols, monuments and public spaces created during the 19th and 20th centuries no longer reflect the values and ideals of the kind of society that we are now trying to become. This talk will explore why Freedom Park is an extraordinarily important example of the new kinds of public art and public spaces that are being created in the 21st century.”
After a brief intermission, Reginald Hodges, former director of Durham Literacy Center, will follow with Part 3, also scheduled for Sunday, March 13. Hodges will discuss finally breaking ground and progress on the actual construction of Freedom Park. He will detail the physical park, illustrating what the final project will look like and what visitors will experience. The centerpiece of the park will be the Beacon of Freedom.
The winter 2022 Weymouth Arts and Humanities Lecture Series is generously sponsored by Deirdre Newton. The lectures begin at 2 p.m. and will include a time for questions and answers. For tickets, please visit weymouthcenter.org and ticketmesandhills.com.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the historic Boyd House, Weymouth is hosting 100 events in 2022. Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame located at 555 East Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines.
Please visit weymouthcenter.org for their most recent COVID-19 protocols and requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.