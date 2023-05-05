The Weymouth Center Writers-In-Residence program welcomes New York Times best-selling author Lee Smith on Tuesday, May 9. She will share her masterful storytelling magic, reading selections from her new novel, “Silver Alert.”
Smith is the author of 14 earlier novels, as well as four collections of short stories, a memoir and numerous articles. She is a retired professor of English at North Carolina State University, and has received multiple awards including an Academy Award in fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the North Carolina Award for Literature, and the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Literature.
Storytelling has always been essential to Smith. Growing up in Grundy, Va., in the Appalachian region of southwest Virginia, her earliest memories are of listening to the stories all around her, beginning with those told by her mother and father. An avid reader, she early on fell in love with novels written in the Southern literary voice. Not content with reading and listening to the stories of others, she began telling and soon thereafter writing her own stories.
She received encouragement and support from her family. In fact, she says, “My Daddy built me a little writing house down on the riverbank behind our home in the small coal town of Grundy. And every time the river flooded —which it often did due to the steep mountains and the strip mining — he’d build it right back. Sometimes it was a little pre-made tool shed like he sold in his dime store, other times it was just a big packing crate that merchandise came in ... but I always had a writing house and a whole host of imaginary friends and animals down on that Levisa River river bank.”
Smith builds her books around the lives of Southern women, many of whom have have faced hardships and struggles. Although faced with obstacles, these women, who are often quite ordinary, find the determination to survive. In many instances, these characters begin to understand themselves better and begin to develop a stronger sense of self in spite of their environments.
“Silver Alert” has been described as a buoyant roadtrip novel, funny and endearing. It tells a tale of family, secrets and aging. It offers readers good storytelling and sharply drawn characters; alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, wise and lighthearted, sly and deeply profound. The masterful Smith asks: What do we deserve? And how do we make it our own? “Sometimes,” she says, “you just have to seize the wheel.”
Dolly Parton says about “Silver Alert,” “It’s very different and it’s very special and it’s very good! I loved it.”
Smith always wanted to be a writer. When asked about the greatest misconception people have about her and her work she responds, “That it is work, frankly. Writing has been my greatest pleasure, always.”
Smith’s personal philosophy is, “I believe that we only live once, that this is all there is, and I don’t want to miss a thing. No matter how painful it may be sometimes, I want to live an ‘examined life,’ in Plato’s famous words, and writing allows me to do this. Let me emphasize that I mean writing of all kinds, too – fiction and nonfiction journal entries, poems, notes to myself, whatever. Publication may be the least important aspect of writing for me.”
An avid reader and supporter of independent bookstores, Smith and her husband, writer and journalist Hal Crowther, make their home in Hillsborough, and spend their summers in Castine, Maine.
The reading will take place on Tuesday, May 9, in the Great Room, at 5:30 p.m., and will be followed by a meet-and-greet. The Country Bookshop will be on site to sell books.
Admission is free and open to the public, and registration is required. For registration and more information about the Writers-in-Residence Program, visit weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501 (c)(3) organization and home to the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
