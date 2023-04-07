April is National Poetry Month, and for the second year Weymouth Center is celebrating with ExperieNCe Poetry, a month-long multi-cultural celebration of North Carolina poetry and poets. Weymouth’s social media pages will showcase a poem a day from a broad range of NC poets, from NC poet laureates to state and local award winners. A special live event, the second annual Poetry Slam, will feature local celebrities reading their favorite poems at this one-night-only high-energy event.
The brainchild of Friends of Weymouth Inc. board members Marilyn Barrett, Andie Rose and Pat Riviere-Seel, the celebration has something for everyone — poetry afficionados and novices alike. Riviere-Seel, an esteemed North Carolina poet, curated submissions from around the state and compiled the inspirational collection posting on Facebook and Instagram accounts daily.
“One of the most exciting things about this celebration is introducing NC Poets to a new and wider audience. This is also a way of bringing poetry to the forefront of the arts, of de-mystifying poetry and hopefully having more people connect with a poem or two,” says Riviere-Seel.
Rose, creative director of PineStraw magazine, chairs the Poetry Slam Jam, a lively and fun evening featuring local celebrities performing their favorite poems.
“We have some high energy characters, talented local writers and entertainers, coming to perform for us. Joyce Reehling, theater and television actress, and columnist for The Pilot, will be our host and emcee,” says Rose.
Some of those scheduled to perform are Morgan Sills, executive director of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center and co-founder of Judson Theatre Company; Tony Cross, founder/owner Reverie Cocktails; Maurice Holland, Jr., CEO Castle Livery and Friends of Weymouth board member; William Case and Lisa Case, retired lawyers and frequent contributors to PineStraw magazine and The Pilot; Richard Keating, retired investment banker and president of the Given Foundation; Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County; Stephen Smith, retired professor and award-winning poet; Baxter Clement, owner of Casino Guitars; and David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot and PineStraw.
Barrett, a retired advertising/marketing creative director and copywriter, is excited about the entire effort: “The ExperieNCe Poetry celebration is a natural for us. Weymouth has long been the site for meetings of the N.C. Poetry Society. The Friends of Weymouth founder, Sam Ragan, was a N.C. poet laureate. Our Writers-in-Residence program has hosted countless poets. And the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame, which makes its home at Weymouth, has inducted many N.C. poets.”
The April 19 Poetry Slam Jam event will be held in Weymouth Center’s Great Room at 5 p.m., and is free to the public; however, advance registration at weymouthcenter.org is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.