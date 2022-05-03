Strawberry Festival 03.jpg

Carol Westerly carries a basket with raffle tickets at the 2021 Strawberry Festival. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Women of Weymouth will host their annual Strawberry Festival Monday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is invited! The signature spring event is a long-standing tradition that marks the final Women of Weymouth meeting of the season, followed by food, fashion and fun for members and guests alike. This year’s “Fascinatin’ Strawberry Festival” promises to feed your passion for sweets and fashion.

“In addition to our traditional lunch of sandwiches, mini quiches, and classic strawberry shortcake, we are holding our first ever Strawberry Promenade Auction, a fun-loving bidding competition that will feature over 20 different special food items using strawberries,” says Glenda Kirby, co-chair of the event. “We have asked our members who have a creative talent for making cakes, pies, salads, homemade jams to put their skills to work.”

“Of course, there will be lots of other offerings and activities, too,” says co-Chair Kathy Newcomb, “including a contest for the most fashionable fascinators and hats, a candy guessing game, a signature Strawberry drink, and music by Scott Grote, who will also emcee the event.”

The grand finale, organized by volunteer Carol Westerly, will feature a Talbots fashion show with models displaying support for Ukraine. A special presentation thanking Weymouth’s Dirt Gardeners, the volunteers who maintain the 26 acres of gardens and grounds which are open for the public to enjoy daily dawn till dusk, will follow.

The “Fascinatin’ Strawberry Festival” is open to the public. Tickets are $20 for Weymouth supporters / $25 guests, and must be purchased by Friday, May 6, at weymouthcenter.org/event-calendar. Funds raised go to support Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501(c)(3) organization, located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.

