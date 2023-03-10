The long and rich history of the Lumbee has produced a tradition in the native arts that remains alive and active today. No one embodies this tradition more fully than Kaya Littleturtle, the cultural enrichment coordinator of the Lumbee tribe and member of United Kahtehnuaka Longhouse, the community’s traditional longhouse. Inspired by multiple generations of his family — parents, grandparents, great grandparents — all of whom were and are cultural bearers, he has been learning about storytelling and native music traditions his entire life.
On Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., Littleturtle will speak on “Performance and Lumbee Symbolism in Regalia and Dance,” the second lecture in Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities’ three-part spring series on Lumbee Life, Lore and Legacy.
Littleturtle landed the role of Medicine Man in the famed outdoor drama “The Lost Colony,” in Manteo, when he was 18 years old; today he serves as cultural adviser for that production. He has also performed in the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind,” and is the lead singer in the Native American group Warpaint. He travels widely on the powwow circuit to demonstrate Lumbee performance art and to experience the native traditions of other tribes. His presentation at Weymouth will include a review of the evolution of the various performing arts, and a live performance in traditional dress of the dancing, singing and percussion features of Lumbee People.
The lecture will be held in the Great Room of the Weymouth Center, 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. A reception will follow each presentation.
Tickets for individual lectures are $15. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets online by visiting weymouthcenter.org.
