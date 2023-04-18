Dressed up and ready for fun, Weymouth Center will host the annual Ladies Wine Out on the south lawn, showcasing the beauty of the May gardens. The Wednesday, May 3, event invites area women to an evening of fun with friends and historically draws several hundred attendees. Happy hour includes lovely wines, luscious appetizers and desserts by Scott’s Table and, as always, fun raffles, mystery boxes, auctions, and new this year, a wine pull.
“Ladies love this outdoor event, enjoying a fine spring evening and a night out with their girlfriends,” says Joyce Pilewski, Women of Weymouth event chair. “I love to look out and see all the pretty outfits, the laughter, and smiles. I am delighted so many who come for the first time see some of what Weymouth offers the community. I also really like that Ladies Wine Out brings so many young professionals and moms to Weymouth.”
As is tradition, an assortment of mystery boxes, raffles and auctions add some fun and anticipation to the evening. A new event — the wine pull — allows the winners of special raffle tickets to “pull” a mystery bottle from the rack. Bottles and raffle items are donated by local merchants and Weymouth Center board members.
This wonderful opportunity for an evening’s fun supports the nonprofit Weymouth Center and its storied 100-year-old Boyd House. Nestled on 26-acres of gardens and grounds, the Arts and Humanities Center offers programming for the entire family. Last year, Weymouth hosted 100 events and this year boasts an array of literary, music, humanities, garden, art, social and education programs, including the newly begun Weymouth Equestrians. This is an afterschool program to learn about horse care, barn care and to safely ride horses. Housed at the renovated historic barn and stable, the program is in partnership with Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
Ladies Wine Out will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m.. Tickets are $45 members and $50 for non-members and are available at weymouthcenter.org. Reservations are highly suggested with a limited numbers of tickets available at the gate.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.