Wave goodbye to October with a New Orleans-style Brass Band at the “Come Sunday” jazz brunch, complete with Halloween decorations, on the lawn at Weymouth Center.
“Dress up in your best Mardi Gras or Halloween costume and join the fun Sunday, Oct. 31, as Al Strong and the “99” Brass Band deliver a party to raise the spirits, while Baton Rouge Cuisine brings the taste of the Big Easy to the Sandhills,” say sponsors Marilyn Barrett and Catherin Vrdolyak. “Fun for the whole family, kids can join in the costume parade while adults compete for best Mardi Gras or Halloween costume.
The final event in the 2021 jazz brunch series features the Durham-area based band with renowned trumpet player Al Strong and drummer/producer Jeremy “Bean” Clemons. Strong has performed nationwide for artists, including Branford Marsalis and Aretha Franklin. An adjunct professor at N.C. Central’s Jazz Studies Program, Strong co-founded the “Art of Cool” project. The eight-piece band say they “deliver powerfully inspiring arrangements and bring the party from the drop of the downbeat till the end of the show.”
Brunch partner Baton Rouge Cuisine will serve fresh Cajun food with three menu options: 1. Red beans and rice, cornbread muffin; 2. Chicken waffle skewers; 3. Mini chicken biscuits. All meals include fruit cup.
Owner Anthony “Airport” Greenup, after nine years as a Harlem Globetrotter, created his Triangle-based business to “treat every customer like family.”
Katie Wyatt, executive director of Weymouth Center says that in 2022 “Come Sunday “will be a six-part series: three concerts in March, April and May, and then three more in the fall.
“We started a jazz series because we knew everyone would love it, young and old, and we’re seeing a beautiful diversity of audience blossom,” she says. “We’re lucky to have incredible talent so close. So, bring a blanket, some chairs or grab a VIP table for a family-friendly New Orleans experience.”
Tickets for event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., are available at www.weymouthcenter.org and TicketMeSandhills.com. Member and nonmember ticket prices are: show and brunch $40/$50; show only $25/$35; children 12 and under $15; brunch and show is free. There will be a cash bar.
VIP tables for six are $300 for members and $400 for nonmembers and include brunch, show and one adult beverage.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
