Twenty-five years ago this month the Academy of American Poets launched National Poetry Month, an annual celebration which reminds us of the integral role poetry plays in our culture.
This Wednesday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m., Weymouth Center, the traditional home of the N.C. Poetry Society, celebrates this milestone by welcoming award-winning poet Malaika King Albrecht to do a special reading.
Albrecht is the author of four poetry books and is currently serving as the inaugural Heart of Pamlico Poet Laureate, an ambassador of Eastern North Carolina’s vibrant literary life, promoting its poetic community, and celebrating the written word in North Carolina. Her poems have been published in many literary magazines and anthologies and nominated for Pushcarts, as well as numerous other distinguished awards.
Her book “What the Trapeze Artist Trusts” won honorable mention in the Oscar Arnold Young Awards and was a finalist in 2012 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Her chapbook, “Lessons in Forgetting,” was a finalist in the 2011 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, receiving honorable mention in the Brockman Campbell Award. Her most recent book, published in 2019, is “The Stumble Fields.”
She’s also the founding editor of Redheaded Stepchild, an online magazine that only accepts poems that have been rejected elsewhere. A resident of Ayden, she lives on Freckles Farm with her family and is a yoga instructor, Reiki practitioner and equine specialist in mental health and learning.
Albrecht will be reading in the Great Room of Boyd House and answering questions afterward. Admission is free. In keeping with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for small to medium venues, the event will be set up for social distancing and masks will be required. Due to restrictions, there will be no reception, however The Country Bookshop will be on-site to sell Albrecht’s books for signing.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
For more information, call (910) 692-6261 or visit www.weymouthcenter.org.
