Due to the new North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions, Weymouth Center is sad to announce the cancellation of the Weymouth Holiday Festival, which was scheduled for Dec. 11-13. The family-friendly all outdoor event has a new date for 2021.
“Even though the festival is canceled, the exterior of the Boyd House and entrances will be decorated for the holidays, and the public is invited to enjoy the beautiful gardens with their families,” says a spokesman.
Weymouth has a long tradition of inviting the community to ring in the season dating back to Katharine and James Boyd in the 1920s. Area residents were invited to a carol sing-along with refreshments and spirited fun was had by many. Friends of Weymouth continued the tradition with Christmas House.
The Weymouth Holiday Festival: Miracles at Weymouth was designed as a new family-friendly holiday experience with vendors, artisans, entertainment, activities, Santa and Mrs. Claus, refreshments and decorations to be enjoyed as visitors stroll the grounds.
The new Weymouth Holiday Festival: Miracles at Weymouth 2021 dates are Dec. 10-12.
Weymouth Center is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization supported by members of the community and grants from private foundations. “At this time when operational funds are in short supply, this cancellation is particularly hard,” says the spokesman. “However, Weymouth Center believes this course of action is in the best interest and safety of the entire community. Weymouth thanks the many businesses, artists, vendors, organizations and sponsors that committed to the festival, and especially the volunteers and the steering committee led by Kathy Newcomb, Glenda Kirby and Mary Hilgenburg.”
For more information, to make a donation or to become a member, visit www.weymouthcenter.org.
