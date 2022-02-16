The 102nd World Day of Prayer will be celebrated Friday, March 4, in the sanctuary of West End United Methodist Church. The sanctuary will be available for walk-in prayer between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 4:30 and 6:30pm. COVID protocols of mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect.
"Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God." Phillippians 4:6
West End United Methodist Church is located at 4015 N.C. 73, in West End, near the N.C. 211 and N.C. 73 intersection.
