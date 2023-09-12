We all want to attract more butterflies to our gardens as they are beautiful flitting from flower to flower as well as important pollinators as they search for nectar. Butterflies, as well as moths, flies, beetles and bees, are the insects that undergo complete metamorphosis, passing through the egg, larva (caterpillar) and pupa (chrysalis) stages before emerging as an adult. Thus the young are very different from the adult and require different types of food. Female butterflies lay their eggs on the host plants so that the caterpillars will have a food supply when they emerge from the egg.
Gabriela Garrison with the NC Wildlife Commission will present the next lecture in the Sandhills Horticultural Society Lecture Series at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 22, in the Ball Visitors’s Center at the Sandhills Horticural Gardens on the Sandhills Community College campus. Her presentation, “Welcoming Butterflies with Native Plants,”explains what butterflies need to survive. Both native and non-native plants will be discussed as well as invasive plants, and the role they play in your backyard. She will delve into strategies and types of native plants that will make your backyard more appealing and inviting for butterflies. She may also spend a minute (or two) talking about native bees, as they have similar requirements to butterflies and are very cool insects! Butterflies don’t have a long list of conditions to survive, but hopefully we will come to understand that they cannot function without some key habitat components.
