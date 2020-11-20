On Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will be offering a virtual event to better understand dementia and the eight areas of cognitive loss. “Understanding these changes can empower you to work with your person’s areas of strength,” says Yarona Thomas, family caregiver adviser with the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. “You will learn not only ways to care for the other person, but ways to take care of yourself.”
The guest speaker is Renee Horne, MS, a certified dementia practitioner and caregiver support coach with Elder Options, in Florida. Horne will also share a few tips of how to care during the holidays. This is a free event and open to the public.
“Caring for someone with dementia requires additional knowledge and skills to take on the demands of this new role,” says Thomas. “But you say caring for your loved one is just a normal part of what you do, right? Yes and no. Step back and look at what was involved in being in your relationship over the years with your current loved one.”
Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the program. Registration closes the day before the scheduled program.
“I have met with many caregivers that find it difficult to care for their memory impaired loved one,” says Thomas. “Many are searching for an outlet and want to be educated. I have asked the Renee to give this presentation so that caregivers and family members can learn about cognitive loss, new ways to practice self-care, and work with their loved one’s areas of strength.”
To register and receive login details, call or email Yarona Thomas at (910) 947-4186 or ythomas@moorecountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.