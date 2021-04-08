On Monday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m., The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Taws will be in conversation with Carole Boston Weatherford about two of her books. The event is free, but those interested need to sign up at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Weatherford, who lives in North Carolina and is currently a professor of English at Fayetteville State University, has written what she terms “memoirs in verse.”
The first is “Becoming Billie Holiday,” a fictionalized story that begins in the singer’s childhood and continues until her performance of “Strange Fruit” on the stage in Paris.
Marilyn Monroe is the subject of “Beauty Mark,” and covers the star from her childhood to adulthood.
Weatherford and Taws will discuss both books and discuss the parallels between the two women. The books are available at The Country Bookshop.
Weatherford, a New York Times best-selling author, is the author of more than 40 books. Her work includes poetry, nonfiction, biography and historical fiction.
She has been the recipient of many awards, including the Coretta Scott King Award and the Caldecott Honor Medal, as well as the N.C. Juvenile Literature Award for her books. Weatherford is also the recipient of the Ragan-Rubin Award from the N.C. English Teachers Association and the N.C. Literature Award.
For more information, call (910) 692-3211.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.