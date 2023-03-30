Kids and farm chores. These are not two words often combined, unless you are 15-year-old Eli Steyne, and you have a dream.
With unbridled exuberance, he rises each morning, dressing quickly and slapping his cap on his tousled head. He’s out the door with his dog, Bo, not far behind.
“Come on birdies birdies,” he calls while being rushed by a sizable flock of hungry and very chatty chickens. He chats back, mimicking their sounds while mixing and pouring their gruel into the long feeding trough. Then, he’s off to move the livestock to pastures and a bit of getting dirty. All of that before he returns for home-schooling sessions.
Chris and Keely Steyne, and their four children, Eli, Levi, Naomi and Makai, call Waymaker Farm in Carthage home.
In 2020, the family was living in Raleigh during the pandemic. “It was difficult,” admits Keely, the family’s mom. “We wanted a place where we could be outdoors and started thinking outside the box. We thought Moore County would be perfect since Chris was commuting there for work.”
They were determined to find a more wholesome environment for the family. Eli had a “passion for living a rural life on a farm,” says Keely. That spurred the family to make the change. “We jumped in with both feet and all of our energy as a family to get ready for running a farm,” she says.
They began searching for suitable farm property, but in the pandemic’s hot real estate market, the inventory of properties was low. Still, they stayed focused and understood the demands of farming without experience would be difficult.
Navigating their new beginning meant taking online classes, studying, and doing copious research on livestock breeds, their care, grazing, and the structures and fencing required.
And Eli brought the most enthusiasm to the project.
They began to feel good about their plan and developed a network of farmers to help them understand life on a farm.
“You really don’t know what you don’t know until you do it firsthand,” says Eli with uncommon maturity for his age.
When they finally saw the farm, it had been deserted for many years. The barn needed to be completed. There were no fences, and invasive dog fennel claimed the pastures. In addition, the well did not work.
“It was in dismal shape,” says Keely, shaking her head.
But their faith prevailed. “God literally made a way when there wasn’t one,” she says, explaining the farm’s name.
In a flurry of activity, they cleared the fields, repaired the well, and ran water lines to the planned paddock areas. “My husband spent 12 hours bush-hogging the pasture the day before we moved in,” recalls Keely.
“We had to build chicken tractors for our egg layers and meat chickens,” says Eli. “We had three days before we moved in, when 100 chicks would arrive in the mail. Getting ready for them was our priority.”
“Oh wait!” he excitedly recalls how they hadn’t even unpacked their moving boxes when they bought their new animals. The pastures for the sheep, goats and pigs needed fencing. “It was a huge deal to get the first round of animals at the same time we moved in.”
And they still had to get the farm’s garden area prepared.
Now the family has settled into a daily routine of home schooling and farming chores. It’s a full, rich, demanding, and tiring life. But Keely says it teaches the children about responsibility, time management, practical skills, and many other valuable lessons.
Waymaker Farm uses rotational grazing, a system where a large pasture is divided into smaller paddocks, allowing livestock to be moved easily from one paddock to the other. This system enables the grazing paddock a rest period that initiates regrowth of the forages and improves crop yield and persistency. In addition, the plot of land they are on gets the animal’s “fertilizer,” which enhances the soil. As a result, the farm’s livestock benefit from a healthier natural diet.
In addition to the Muscovy ducks that call the farm pond a permanent home, three types of heritage pigs graze the farm. Berkshire pigs and Gloucestershire Old Spot are traditional meat pigs from England that are adept at clearing wooded areas are sold for their meat. The third pig species is the Kunekune, a breed from Australia with smaller snouts. They forage like sheep and do not destroy the topsoil. It is sold for its finely marbled meat.
Blackbelly sheep, a hair sheep better suited than a wool sheep in this climate, graze and fertilize the home’s turfgrass and the pastures and are sold for their meat.
Last winter, they introduced a Katahdin lamb to their farm. “She’s so sweet,” exclaims Eli. “If you call her by her name, Noel, she runs to you.” She’s well-known to fans of the famed Yates-Thagard Nativity during the Christmas season, where she made her debut.
The farm raises two breeds of meat chickens as well. “Our Freedom Rangers are a better-tasting and textured meat than the Jumbo Cornish Cross,” explains Eli. In addition, the egg layers — White Novogen, Novogen Brown, Easter Eggers, Barred Rock, and Rhode Island Reds are also raised for egg sales.
Eli’s younger brother, Levi, also handles the chores and raises bees for honey sales. They hope to have their first small crop of strawberries this spring from plants offered to Eli by Old Carthage Farm, where Eli helps during the berry season. Eli’s also a regular at NC Cooperative Extension Service’s new farmer meetups and local Trail Life gatherings.
He is forever thinking ahead and well-versed in creating various income streams to make their farm successful. They sell their products at a Sunday farmers market at James Creek Cider House and occasionally at the Pop-Up-in-the-Pines mini market. In addition, he plans and monitors the farm’s retail business and hopes to add restaurant sales to his customer list and, maybe soon, a farm store and food truck.
He keeps the ideas rolling for his dream of one day owning a 50- to 100-acre farm and raising 100 sheep and 30 head of cattle. But it’s his essential connection between work, food and money that is straightforward. Without one, you really can’t have the other.
So whatever season of life the Steyne family is in, whether working hard on a school term paper or finding a way to deal with an ill animal, whatever it may be, Eli knows that hard work is just a part of life. He keeps his priorities straight. “It’s God first, then our family, then our farm,” he says proudly. wThen he tugs at his cap with a bright smile and tells me he really enjoys driving the tractor, too.
Waymaker Farm hopes to have baby lambs, chicks, a Jersey calf, and strawberries for the Sandhills Farm Tour.
Claudia Watson is a frequent contributor to The Pilot.
