Watch yourself bloom in April. Sandhills Community College Workforce Continuing Education will offer several courses that expand the mind. Explore the world of ceramics or get your hands dirty in a spring garden. Demystify the world of annuity investing or expand your conversational Spanish. These personal enrichment courses will transform you into your best self yet.
“Ceramics Project Class” is meant for students with basic skills who want to explore a single theme in a session-long project. Held Mondays and Wednesdays, April 12-May 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “Beautiful Spring Herbs and Plants Garden,” students will learn to grow summer herbs and plants arranged in a grow bag. The class will include the basics of arranging plants for a decorative look that will brighten any area during the summer months, with the bonus of having fresh herbs to add to summer meals. The class fee includes a 10 gallon grow bag, soil, and plants to take home. Held Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, this class will cost $75. An additional class will be offered on Tuesday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Annuities: Myths and Misconceptions” will demystify the world of annuity investing. This course covers fixed, indexed, variable, and immediate annuities and buying and investing strategies. Workbooks and helpful literature are provided. Held on Tuesdays, April 18-May 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., this class will cost $35.
“Spanish II Conversation” is created for students who wish to expand their knowledge gained from Spanish Beginning Conversation. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. You will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written Spanish and manifest further cultural awareness upon completion. The prerequisite for this course is Beginning Spanish Conversation or prior experience. Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 3-May 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., this class will cost $75 plus the cost of the text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. Call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 am and 5 pm Mondays through Thursdays and 8 am-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
